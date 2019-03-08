Town council brand vandalism at play park 'shameful disgrace'
PUBLISHED: 15:43 21 June 2019 | UPDATED: 15:43 21 June 2019
Vandalism of wooden play equipment in a Norfolk park has been slammed as "shameful" and "a disgrace".
A woodland character at Dereham's Hillcrest Avenue park was damaged with a saw on Thursday, June 20.
Antony Needham, Dereham Town Council (DTC) clerk, said: "Can all parents around Hillcrest check whether their saws were used last night.
"Vandals have started trying to saw pieces off play equipment at the pond park."
He added: "The council is investing £200,000 of public money for the benefit of children and young people - for vandalism to happen so soon is a disgrace. If it was you or one of your children, you should be ashamed.
"This is not only criminal damage, it is also a shameful crime against your neighbours, friends and the children who live near you.
"If anybody observed people with a saw near the play area last night please report it to the police."
Norfolk Police said they had received no reports so far.