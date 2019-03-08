Search

Town council brand vandalism at play park 'shameful disgrace'

PUBLISHED: 15:43 21 June 2019 | UPDATED: 15:43 21 June 2019

Dereham Town Council are installing new play equipment in the town, which has been vandalised. Pictured, how they hope the play area will look. PHOTO: RUSSELL PLAY

Dereham Town Council are installing new play equipment in the town, which has been vandalised. Pictured, how they hope the play area will look. PHOTO: RUSSELL PLAY

Vandalism of wooden play equipment in a Norfolk park has been slammed as "shameful" and "a disgrace".

A woodland character at Dereham's Hillcrest Avenue park was damaged with a saw on Thursday, June 20.

Antony Needham, Dereham Town Council (DTC) clerk, said: "Can all parents around Hillcrest check whether their saws were used last night.

"Vandals have started trying to saw pieces off play equipment at the pond park."

He added: "The council is investing £200,000 of public money for the benefit of children and young people - for vandalism to happen so soon is a disgrace. If it was you or one of your children, you should be ashamed.

"This is not only criminal damage, it is also a shameful crime against your neighbours, friends and the children who live near you.

"If anybody observed people with a saw near the play area last night please report it to the police."

Norfolk Police said they had received no reports so far.

Most Read

Man arrested after fight breaks out in Dereham

Quebec Street, Dereham. Picture: GOOGLE

Man taken to hospital after ‘alcohol-fuelled’ fight outside nightclub

Police are looking for information after Palgrave burglary. Picture: Norfolk and Suffolk Police

Safety concerns after town sees two brawls in a week

Quebec Street, Dereham. Picture: GOOGLE

Plans for 255 homes which have been ‘hanging over town’ for a decade could finally be decided

More than 250 homes could be build off Yaxham Road and Dumpling Green in Dereham. Picture: Google

Dog walker saved by schnauzer after man pulled knife on her

Elizabeth Devery with Wellington, the standard schnauzer dog who saved her by scaring away a man who threatened her with a hunting knife when she got back to her car after walking her client's dogs. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Latest from the Dereham Times

Town council brand vandalism at play park ‘shameful disgrace’

Dereham Town Council are installing new play equipment in the town, which has been vandalised. Pictured, how they hope the play area will look. PHOTO: RUSSELL PLAY

Man hit by car in street could not visit wife’s grave after crash

Church Street in Dereham. Picture: Google Streetview

‘I was very shocked’ - MP hits out at council over plans to fast-track 255 homes decision

George Freeman MP speaking at the official opening of The Blue Lion pub in North Pickenham. Picture: Ian Burt

Student film explores abuse in the workplace following the Time’s Up campaign

Full Crew: Olivia Egmore, Meg Terzza, Josh Foxcroft, Caleb Harris, Holly Thornton, Katie Allen, Hannah Spiers, Kellie Rothery, Morgan Murphy, Scott Brady and Jess Snell. Pictures: supplied by James Cleary

Dog walker saved by schnauzer after man pulled knife on her

Elizabeth Devery with Wellington, the standard schnauzer dog who saved her by scaring away a man who threatened her with a hunting knife when she got back to her car after walking her client's dogs. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY
