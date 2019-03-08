Search

Climate emergency declared by town council

PUBLISHED: 17:08 13 November 2019 | UPDATED: 17:08 13 November 2019

Dereham Town Council has declared a climate emergency. Picture: Archant

Dereham Town Council has declared a climate emergency. Picture: Archant

A town council has joined others across the region in declaring a climate change emergency.

The motion to declare a climate emergency was tabled by Dereham town councillor Amy-Jane Brooks. Picture: Dereham Town CouncilThe motion to declare a climate emergency was tabled by Dereham town councillor Amy-Jane Brooks. Picture: Dereham Town Council

Dereham Town Council (DTC) made the decision at its full council meeting on Tuesday (November 12) night after the matter was put forward by councillor Amy-Jane Brooks.

The council now intends to set up a working group to oversee measures and strategies that can be implemented in the local area.

Among its early considerations are switching to zero carbon energy suppliers and making council buildings as close to carbon-neutral as is reasonably possible.

DTC would make decisions on a case-by-case basis when it comes to assessing the financial implications of improving its energy efficiency.

In September, Breckland became the second Norfolk authority to officially declare a state of climate emergency, following the example set by North Norfolk District Council back in April.

Last week, Broadland Council failed to declare a climate emergency following a heated debate which saw councillors disagree over plans to slash emissions and achieve zero carbon by 2044.

