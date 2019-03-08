Climate emergency declared by town council
PUBLISHED: 17:08 13 November 2019 | UPDATED: 17:08 13 November 2019
A town council has joined others across the region in declaring a climate change emergency.
Dereham Town Council (DTC) made the decision at its full council meeting on Tuesday (November 12) night after the matter was put forward by councillor Amy-Jane Brooks.
The council now intends to set up a working group to oversee measures and strategies that can be implemented in the local area.
You may also want to watch:
Among its early considerations are switching to zero carbon energy suppliers and making council buildings as close to carbon-neutral as is reasonably possible.
DTC would make decisions on a case-by-case basis when it comes to assessing the financial implications of improving its energy efficiency.
In September, Breckland became the second Norfolk authority to officially declare a state of climate emergency, following the example set by North Norfolk District Council back in April.
Last week, Broadland Council failed to declare a climate emergency following a heated debate which saw councillors disagree over plans to slash emissions and achieve zero carbon by 2044.