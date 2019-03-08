New tourism leaflet for Dereham thanks to town council

A community group has been awarded funding to produce a new tourist leaflet for its town.

The aboutDereham partnership has been awarded the grant by Dereham Town Council after previously producing a well-received leaflet describing the town's main tourist attractions.

Partnership secretary Carolyn Coleman said: "We have had guest houses ask us for copies of the leaflet because it was the only information about what to see and do in Dereham.

"However, we have almost run out of copies and there is no point reprinting the same leaflet with out of date information when we can produce something even better by using professional design, print and distribution."

Mike Webb, chairman of aboutDereham, said that the partnership had also applied to Breckland Council's small grants scheme for match funding.

"The quantity of leaflets we can print and the amount that we are able to distribute will depend on the amount of funding we are awarded.

"We aim to get the leaflet into all the tourist information centres, hotels, bed and breakfasts and other locations where tourist literature can be found right across Norfolk and further afield if possible.

"Thanks to local retailers and public houses, we have quite a few literature dispensers in and around Dereham. We have a number of volunteers who help by filling up our literature stands around the town.

"We already have a website listing attractions and events that are going on in Dereham and we have linked our website to tourist information sites to encourage more visitors to the town and we have received our first referrals.

"It is all part of our mission to promote Dereham as a good place to live and a great place to visit."

The grant application was approved at the full council meeting on April 9.

The aboutDereham Partnership is an association of voluntary and community groups based in and near Dereham with a common aim of raising the profile of the town and informing visitors and residents of the many activities and attractions in the town.

There is more information on the website .