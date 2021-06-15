Football club gives shirt sponsor to domestic abuse charity for second season

Published: 9:06 AM June 15, 2021

Dereham Town will give its shirt sponsorship to the Daisy Programme. - Credit: Dereham Town

A football club has given its first team shirt sponsorship to a domestic abuse charity for a second season running, after it said plans to support the charity last season had been curtailed by the pandemic.

Dereham Town will feature the logo of the Daisy Programme on the front of their shirts during the upcoming Isthmian League North campaign.

The Magpies will wear the shirt for the first time in a pre-season friendly against Histon, with all admission fees donated to the charity.

Dereham Town will give its shirt sponsorship to the Daisy Programme. - Credit: Dereham Town

The Daisy Programme aims to provide domestic abuse intervention in the Breckland area and provides support for both historical and current abuse.

Dereham Town chairman Ashley Bunn said: "We are really pleased to be able to make this happen.

You may also want to watch:

"We are a community focussed club and we were delighted to be able to support the Daisy Programme for the 2020-2021 season.

"Sadly with the pandemic we couldn't realise a lot of our plans to support them and as a result we were committed to ensuring that we were in a position to continue the partnership for the 2021-2022 season.

"We then have lots of other exciting initiatives for the season ahead.

"We are really proud of this partnership and we look forward to working with Leigh and her amazing team over the coming 12 months."

Dereham Town will give its shirt sponsorship to the Daisy Programme. - Credit: Dereham Town

Programme director at the Daisy Programme, Leigh Doran said: "In 2020 we were thrilled to work in partnership with Dereham Town Football Club, with the support of Breckland Council to make it happen.

"Dereham Town Football Club are a progressive, inspiring and community led club.

"The idea of having our logo on their first team shirts was a work of genius as far as we were concerned and we couldn't be happier to be invited back for a second season.

Dereham Town Football Club's ground, Aldiss Park. Picture: Jordan Blyth - Credit: Archant

"It has helped to promote a joined up message, domestic abuse is not acceptable in any form.

"It is such fantastic news and we can't thank the club and their chairman, Ashley Bunn enough for making this happen."

In February 2021, the charity launched a new service to work to support survivors of childhood, historical and current sexual abuse.

Anyone who has been impacted can get in touch with the Daisy Programme at: https://www.daisyprogramme.org.uk/