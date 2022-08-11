Meet the triathlete teen with Olympic dreams

Callum Stedman, from Dereham, was victorious in the European Junior Triathlon Cup in Moldova - Credit: Courtesy of Callum Stedman

A Norfolk triathlete saw off competition from across Europe to win his biggest accolade yet - and now has hopes of representing his country at the Olympics.

Callum Stedman, from Dereham, triumphed in the European Triathlon Junior Cup in Chisinău, Moldova, on Sunday (August 7).

Dereham teen Callum Stedman emerges from the swimming leg of the European Junior Triathlon Cup in Moldova - Credit: Courtesy of Callum Stedman

The 19-year-old came home in 29 minutes and 30 seconds - just three seconds ahead of his closest rival.

His victory was even more impressive given it was his very first time competing on the international stage.

Having started swimming with Dereham Otters aged seven, Mr Stedman didn't begin cycling or running seriously until he was 15 - making him a relative latecomer to triathlons.

Callum Stedman, from Dereham, about to cross the line at European Junior Triathlon Cup in Moldova - Credit: Courtesy of Callum Stedman

But progress was rapid for the teenager, who soon went from running cross country for Norfolk to competing with the national triathlon academy team in the British Super Series.

"I got into it very quickly, where as some people work towards it from a younger age," added the former Northgate High School student.

"Kids now are starting to do triathlons from when they are seven or eight."

Callum Stedman, from Dereham, during the cycling leg of the European Junior Triathlon Cup in Moldova - Credit: Courtesy of Callum Stedman

Mr Stedman's recent performances have made him one of the top-ranked junior triathletes in the country, putting him in contention for bigger races outside the UK.

The result was being picked for last week's event in Moldova.

"It was a great feeling because, getting into the sport so late, I have been playing catch up," he said.

Callum Stedman on the podium after winning the European Triathlon Junior Cup in Chisinău, Moldova - Credit: Tanya Stedman

On the race itself, Mr Stedman added: "I knew I could take the swim pretty hard, so me and another lad opened a gap from the main group.

"We then worked together and held that lead for the entire race. In the end, I was able to hold him off.

"It was a great feeling. I didn't really know what to do at first! I got to see my mum at the end which was really nice."

Dereham teen Callum Stedman is congratulated by his mother, Tanya, after winning the European Junior Triathlon Cup in Moldova - Credit: Callum Stedman

Now, Mr Stedman has dreams of one day competing in the Olympics. Paris 2024 is not out of reach, but the Los Angeles games in 2028 is perhaps a more realistic prospect.

He is learning from the very best at Loughborough University, including his idol, Alex Yee, who won silver at Tokyo 2020.

"I'm training 25 hours a week alongside my studies, so it's pretty much a full-time thing," said Mr Stedman.

"If I can make a career out of it, doing something I enjoy, then I will be happy."