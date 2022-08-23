Group of 85 Ukrainians enjoy trip to Holkham Hall and the seaside

A group of 85 Ukrainians were treated to a trip to the north Norfolk coast - allowing some to visit the seaside for the very first time.

Volunteers from the Dereham Ukraine Aid Centre, which opened in May, organised two coaches to transport grateful refugees to Holkham Hall on Friday, August 19.

The Dereham Ukraine Aid Centre opened back in May - Credit: Archant

Then they travelled along the coast to Wells, where they tucked in to tasty portions of sausage and chips.

Ian Odgers, who played a key role in the opening of the aid centre in Wright's Walk, explained how the trip came about.

"We had a group - who have been doing lots of fundraising for us - say they would like to fund a day out," said Mr Odgers.

"We asked the guests where they wanted to go, and a couple of them mentioned Holkham Hall.

A group of Ukrainians enjoying their sausage and chips in Wells - Credit: Ian Odgers

"Holkham were very accommodating and gave all the guests a VIP tour of the hall and the grounds.

"Then we went over to Wells for sausage and chips. We have since found out that, for two of the young children, it was the first time they had been on a beach because they lived in Sumy which is hours and hours from the coast.

"All the feedback was absolutely fantastic, which makes it all worthwhile."

Plenty has been going on to raise funds for the Dereham Ukraine Aid Centre, which offers essential supplies and services including English lessons for displaced Ukrainians.

It is also seen as a safe space where refugees and host families can socialise, and where young children play together.

Recently, more than £550 was raised for the centre during a fun day and charity football match contested by South Creake and Weasenham Wanderers at Great Massingham Social Club.

South Creake and Weasenham Wanderers played a match at Great Massingham Social Club for the Dereham Ukraine Aid Centre - Credit: Ian Odgers

On Wednesday, the centre is celebrating the Ukrainian Independence Day - exactly six months on from Russia's invasion.

Guests will be part of a live broadcast on Ukrainian television, which has been organised by a TV producer who fled her country.

"It will be bittersweet because they are not at home, but they were keen to celebrate," added Mr Odgers.

"The more good things we do, the more we make people feel safe."

Moreover, a 1960s/70s/80s fancy dress night will be held in aid of the centre at Dereham Town Football Club on Friday, September 9. Entry is £5.