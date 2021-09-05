Published: 6:30 AM September 5, 2021

People on Chapel Walk, Dereham, were asked at the end of August whether the summer of 2021 had been a good one. - Credit: Noah Vickers

By most measures, the summer of 2021 has been a strange one, with the long shadow of coronavirus and some less than spectacular weather. But how did people in and around Dereham enjoy their summers? Reporter Noah Vickers went to the town's Chapel Walk to find out.

Marion Cross said she and her family had enjoyed a nice week in Mablethorpe, Lincolnshire. - Credit: Noah Vickers

Marion Cross, 75, who is retired and lives in Dereham: “We had a nice week in June in Mablethorpe.”

Although her family had gone on days out to the Mid-Norfolk Railway and Colchester Zoo, she said the weather had been a disappointment.

“It was quite nice last year, this year’s been on and off,” she said.

Referring to the last remaining coronavirus restrictions, she added: “You don’t know quite what you can do and what you can’t.”

Sam Loosley said the summer had helped her appreciate the simpler things in life. - Credit: Noah Vickers

Sam Loosley, 52, who works in local government and also lives in the town said: “Just being able to get out for light summer evenings is lovely.

“After what we’ve been through, it’s just having that bit more freedom."

She added however that “the weather could have been slightly better.

“I wouldn’t travel abroad or do anything of that nature… but I think it’s made me appreciate the simpler things in life.”

Watton couple Karen Scrivener and Karl Butters have enjoyed days out at Wells, Cromer and Blickling Hall. - Credit: Noah Vickers

Karen Scrivener, a 50-year-old civil servant who lives in Watton with her partner Karl Butters said: “I’ve just moved from Essex to be with my partner.

“We met just at the beginning of the lockdown, so we’ve got together where we could and now I’ve come to live in Norfolk, which is a beautiful place.

“The people are really friendly, I’m settling in really well.”

The couple have enjoyed “lovely” trips to Wells-next-the-Sea, Cromer, and Blickling Hall.

Steve Cullum said the summer had been characterised by a slow build-up back to normality. - Credit: Noah Vickers

Steve Cullum, a 59-year-old finance manager who lives in New Buckenham, near Attleborough, said: “It’s been different, because certain things have been open, certain things have been half-open.

“I went to Bressingham [Steam and Gardens] last week and it was open but the numbers were down, you could tell, so there’s been a generally slow build-up I suppose.”

He added that the summer’s weather had been “rubbish”.

Ted and Poospa Grech enjoyed a holiday in the Peak District. - Credit: Noah Vickers

Ted and Poospa Grech, aged 62 and 64 respectively, who are retired and live in Dereham, said the summer had been what they expected it would be at the start of the year.

“We went to the Peak District for a few days,” said Mr Grech.

“It was lovely, except it rains a lot there,” said Mrs Grech.

Looking to future summers, Mrs Grech said she expected Covid to continue to shape our lives: “It’s not going to be the same ever [again].”

Angela Quenby enjoyed a holiday on the Birmingham and Worcester Canal. - Credit: Noah Vickers

Angela Quenby, aged 60, who works for an insurance firm and lives in Toftwood, said: “It’s been a bit disappointing, hasn’t it, really?”

“I’ve been out and about though, when able,” she added.

She said the weather had been the main issue.

“We went on the Birmingham and Worcester Canal on a canal boat for a week, with reasonable weather.

"We went with the friends we always go with - we always have a fab time. I think it’s about the people you’re with."