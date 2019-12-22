Santa spreads Christmas cheer at town's windmill
PUBLISHED: 10:04 22 December 2019 | UPDATED: 10:28 22 December 2019
Archant
Despite being bang in the middle of his annual 'busy season', Father Christmas has taken time out of his festive schedule to greet children at a mid Norfolk windmill.
The North Pole's most famous resident spent two days at Dereham Windmill in the lead-up to Christmas as part of an annual visit to the to the iconic structure.
Helen Frayer, from the windmill, said: "Santa was here for two days and over that time we had around 170 children come to see him.
"They all got a present, they all seemed extremely happy and there were a lot of smiley faces as they were going out.
"We've done it for several years and it's always a popular event."
Ms Frayer said the whole windmill had been decorated for Christmas, with artwork on display from pupils at the Toftwood Infant and Junior School Federation.
The windmill has now closed for the winter, and will reopen in March 2020.