Santa spreads Christmas cheer at town's windmill

PUBLISHED: 10:04 22 December 2019 | UPDATED: 10:28 22 December 2019

Phoebe has got her gift from santa at Dereham Windmill. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

Phoebe has got her gift from santa at Dereham Windmill. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

Despite being bang in the middle of his annual 'busy season', Father Christmas has taken time out of his festive schedule to greet children at a mid Norfolk windmill.

Jack and Millie got their gifts when they visited santa at Dereham Windmill. Picture: Ella WilkinsonJack and Millie got their gifts when they visited santa at Dereham Windmill. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

The North Pole's most famous resident spent two days at Dereham Windmill in the lead-up to Christmas as part of an annual visit to the to the iconic structure.

Helen Frayer, from the windmill, said: "Santa was here for two days and over that time we had around 170 children come to see him.

"They all got a present, they all seemed extremely happy and there were a lot of smiley faces as they were going out.

"We've done it for several years and it's always a popular event."

Lexi visited Santa at Dereham windmill and got herself a gift. Picture: Ella WilkinsonLexi visited Santa at Dereham windmill and got herself a gift. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

Ms Frayer said the whole windmill had been decorated for Christmas, with artwork on display from pupils at the Toftwood Infant and Junior School Federation.

The windmill has now closed for the winter, and will reopen in March 2020.

Millie sitting on Santa's lap at Dereham Windmill. Picture: Ella WilkinsonMillie sitting on Santa's lap at Dereham Windmill. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

Oliver was excited about his gift he got from Santa at the Dereham Windmill. Picture: Ella WilkinsonOliver was excited about his gift he got from Santa at the Dereham Windmill. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

Santa visted many excited children at Dereham Windmill. PIcture: Ella WilkinsonSanta visted many excited children at Dereham Windmill. PIcture: Ella Wilkinson

