Volunteer celebrates 20 years working at Dereham charity shop

A volunteer who has been working in a Dereham charity shop for 20 years has been hailed for her loyal and dedicated service.

Gill Collier is celebrating two decades of volunteering at the Cancer Research UK store in the High Street.

Earlier this month, shop manager Elaine Jones expressed the charity's gratitude by presenting her with a surprise bouquet of flowers.

"I've worked with her for ten years, but Gill is our longest serving volunteer," said Ms Jones.

"I thought it would be nice to have a little surprise party and to present Gill with some flowers in recognition of her 20 years of volunteering with us.

"All the volunteers love Gill, so it was really nice to celebrate this milestone with her."

A bowled-over Mrs Collier added: "My first thought was 'it's not my 80th birthday yet, and it's not my 60th wedding anniversary yet, either'.

"I just didn't have a clue! I was gobsmacked; lost for words."