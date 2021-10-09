Dereham garage sale arranged to raise money for cancer charity

Published: 5:30 AM October 9, 2021

A Norfolk woman is hosting a car boot sale to raise money for a cancer charity.

Janet Titmuss, from Dereham, is hosting the garage sale from October 14 to 16 to raise money for the charity Caring Friends For Cancer (CFFC) at 6 Bulwer Road.

She was introduced to the charity by her family after she lost several people close to her to the disease. She would often attend coffee mornings arranged by CFFC and has decided to give something back to them.

Items on sale include kitchen equipment, crockery, ornaments and general household items.

All the proceeds from the sales will be going into the charity, as she hopes to support them by raising as much as she possibly can.

Jane Manning, project manager at Caring Friends for Cancer Mid Norfolk said: “All fundraising and donations help Caring Friends For Cancer, however large or small, they enable us to keep providing our services to the local community of Mid Norfolk.

“Caring Friends For Cancer would like to say a big thank you to Janet for nominating us and to everyone who attends and buys something.”