Happy birthday! Dereham woman celebrates turning 104

PUBLISHED: 11:31 07 May 2019

Gladys Dodsworth, who lives at residential care home Eckling Grange in Dereham, has celebrated turning 104. Picture: Supplied by Stewart Barber

Gladys Dodsworth, who lives at residential care home Eckling Grange in Dereham, has celebrated turning 104. Picture: Supplied by Stewart Barber

Archant

A Dereham woman who is thought to be the town's oldest resident has celebrated her 104th birthday.

Gladys Dodsworth was only 69 when she first came to residential care home Eckling Grange, on Norwich Road, with her husband John to live in a bungalow.

Now being cared for in the main home, she has recently turned 104 and celebrated the occasion with a specially made birthday cake.

She said: “I'm happy to know that Heaven is waiting for me but I'm so well looked after. I'm not in a big hurry to go anywhere.”

Mrs Dodsworth is a mother to six children and grandma and great-grandma to many more.

Her daughter Rachel now also lives in a bungalow at Eckling Grange.

General manager Stewart Barber said: “It's a very rare situation to have a mother and a daughter both here.

“She is the home's oldest resident and we think she might be the oldest resident in the town.”

