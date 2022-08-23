'They bring so much joy' - meet the woman who has fostered 300 kittens

Margaret Cordle, who lives in Shipdham Road, Toftwood, has been fostering kittens from Cats Protection for seven years - Credit: Archant/Margaret Cordle

When Margaret Cordle moved into her current home, she thought she may never enjoy the company of a cat again.

Mrs Cordle, who lives in Toftwood, Dereham, feared for the safety of potential feline companions due to the busy Shipdham Road outside.

A trio of kittens which Margaret Cordle, from Dereham, has fostered - Credit: Margaret Cordle

Later on, however, she heard about fostering four-legged friends through the Cats Protection centre in nearby Longham.

Fast forward seven years, and the 73-year-old estimates she has looked after as many as 300 kittens.

Each new arrival stays indoors with Mrs Cordle and her husband, Gerry, until they are assigned a forever home.

Margaret Cordle, from Toftwood, Dereham, has been fostering kittens for seven years - Credit: Margaret Cordle

"I've got an illness which means I can't do a lot, but I saw this advert about fostering and thought 'I can do that'," explained Mrs Cordle.

"I absolutely love having them here. They bring me so much joy and they are no trouble at all.

"I actually like having those kittens which need extra attention. My partner and I will look after them and you see them change from being poor little things to healthy kittens, which is lovely."

A kitten which was recently adopted by Margaret Cordle, from Dereham - Credit: Margaret Cordle

Mrs Cordle admits it is difficult not to get attached to her temporary residents.

She often sheds a tear when the kittens have to leave, but takes solace from the knowledge they are being permanently rehomed.

"It is tough, but you know more kittens will need your help," she said.

Sam Wright, deputy manager at the Longham centre, added: "Everyone gets a bit of stab in the heart when they hand the kittens back.

Sam Wright, from Cats Protection's centre in Longham, with Margaret Cordle from Dereham - Credit: Archant

"I think, if people lost that feeling, that would be the time to stop fostering."

Four years ago Mrs Cordle did give in, adopting a blind kitten named Sophie. Her lack of perception means she can't jump the fences and is therefore safe from the main road.

Now, Cats Protection is keen to recruit a number of new fosterers like Mrs Cordle.

Margaret Cordle's granddaughter, Nelly, with a fostered kitten - Credit: Archant

"Our budget can be quite severely hit when we have a lot of kittens," said Miss Wright.

"The beauty with Margaret is that she is here all the time, so she can assist with things like bottle feeding with the really young kittens."

"They are fine in our care, but you can see the difference when they are fostered."

To express an interest in fostering, call 01362 687919 or email dereham.deputy@cats.org.uk.