Woman recalls honour of receiving card from the Queen

Adrienne Short, from Dereham, with the letter she received from the Queen - Credit: Danielle Booden

A Norfolk woman has described the honour of receiving a card from the Queen earlier this year, following the monarch's death at the age of 96.

Adrienne Short, who lives in Scarning, near Dereham, was delighted to open the letter from Queen Elizabeth II in May - even more so given it was her Platinum Jubilee year.

The letter from the Queen which Dereham woman Adrienne Short received in May 2022 - Credit: Danielle Booden

It came after Ms Short had written her own letter to the Queen in March, addressing it to her Norfolk residence in Sandringham.

In it, she thanked the Queen for 70 years of dedicated service to her country, while also expressing sympathy following the death of her husband, Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh.

For a while, Ms Short forgot all about the correspondence until, on May 13, an important-looking delivery turned up in the mail.

"I got home and saw this envelope, facing down, with this Buckingham Palace crest on the back," she said.

Adrienne Short, from Dereham, with her card from the Queen - Credit: Danielle Booden

"I thought 'I think I know what this is - I'd better sit down'. The card was so beautiful and I'd wondered what I'd done to deserve it."

Written in the Queen's card was the following message: "I send you my grateful thanks for your kind message on the occasion of the 70th anniversary of my accession to the throne."

Explaining her decision to send the Queen a letter in the first place, Ms Short said: "What did it for me was seeing this clip of her sitting there in complete isolation at Philip's funeral. I thought 'for goodness sake, that is awful'.

"I thought I would write her a letter. I found a nice card, addressed it to 'Your Royal Highness', and I remember starting with 'spring is right around the corner, ma'am'.

The Queen has died at the age of 96 - Credit: PA

"I thought it might make her smile. That was the main aim."

And she heaped praise on the Queen, adding: "She has certainly done her bit. I think we will really miss her.

"She was always responsive to the people and you don't get that in many countries. She always wanted to engage with people and, in her later years, that was extraordinary for someone of her age.

"I am contemplating going down to London for her funeral, just to be part of it.

"It really is the end of an era."