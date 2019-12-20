'He always thought of others' - Runner completes challenge in neighbour's memory

Megan Oram has completed an ambitious goal to take part in 12 runs over 12 months in memory of her neighbour Stephen Boddy, who died from cancer in 2018. Picture: SUPPLIED BY MEGAN ORAM Archant

A woman from Dereham has completed an ambitious goal to take part in 12 runs over 12 months in memory of a beloved neighbour who died last year.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Megan Oram has completed an ambitious goal to take part in 12 runs over 12 months in memory of her neighbour Stephen Boddy, who died from cancer in 2018. Picture: SUPPLIED BY MEGAN ORAM Megan Oram has completed an ambitious goal to take part in 12 runs over 12 months in memory of her neighbour Stephen Boddy, who died from cancer in 2018. Picture: SUPPLIED BY MEGAN ORAM

Back in 2018, Megan Oram's "generous and modest" neighbour Stephen Boddy died from oesophageal cancer.

A keen runner, Ms Oram wanted to do something special in his memory and set herself the challenge of completing 12 runs in a year for charity.

"Steve was an amazingly generous and modest man, and always thought of others before himself," she said.

"It seems appropriate that his family have selected Teenage Cancer Trust, which also supported local teenager Lewis Atkins who was diagnosed with cancer for the fourth time this year. Lewis has already lost an eye and both leg bones to the disease."

Megan Oram has completed an ambitious goal to take part in 12 runs over 12 months in memory of her neighbour Stephen Boddy, who died from cancer in 2018. Picture: SUPPLIED BY MEGAN ORAM Megan Oram has completed an ambitious goal to take part in 12 runs over 12 months in memory of her neighbour Stephen Boddy, who died from cancer in 2018. Picture: SUPPLIED BY MEGAN ORAM

- Ms Oram completed the challenge this month and has raised more than £500 for the charity. To donate visit the Just Giving page .

You may also want to watch: