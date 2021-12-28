Recognition for hero at the helm of Dereham cancer charity
The woman at the helm of a Dereham cancer charity has been recognised for her tireless efforts.
Zoe Flint, who runs Dereham Cancer Care, was named as one of the East of England Co-op's community heroes during its 'Community Hero Christmas' campaign.
A single mum who works as a baby and toddler swimming teacher, a therapist, a baby massage instructor and a reflexologist, Ms Flint took on the running of the charity after its founder, Janet Money, died in December 2020.
She has been the driving force in providing vital support for individuals and families affected by cancer.
Ms Flint was nominated by her friend, Lisa, who said: “Zoe works tirelessly to maintain the good work started by Janet Money and the wonderful team of volunteers at Dereham Cancer Care.
"Her energy and enthusiasm are endless and she is always a smiling face.”
Ms Flint received £250 in East of England Co-op vouchers to spend on her Christmas food shop.
