News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us Subscribe
Dereham Times > News

Video

‘I’m as nervous as on my wedding day’ - Pub landlord gearing up for Euro 2020 final

Logo Icon

Ian Clarke

Published: 4:45 PM July 11, 2021    Updated: 8:13 PM July 11, 2021
Stewart Pollock all ready for the big game at the Railway Tavern in Dereham

Stewart Pollock all ready for the big game at the Railway Tavern in Dereham - Credit: Railway Tavern

It’s coming home!

Fans at the Railway Tavern in Dereham are in absolutely no doubt that Gareth Southgate’s England will be triumphant in tonight’s Euro 2020 final.

The pub has become known as one of the best places in Norfolk to watch big international games with an amazing atmosphere before and during games.

As well as the pub and marquee, landlord Paul Sandford has added an extra special touch - the Southgate Arms - a blow-up bar for the showdown with Italy.

The Tavern has a capacity of 250 and loads of supporters arrived many hours before kick-off to get ready for the game and belt out England anthems such as Sweet Caroline.

Early arrivals at the Southgate Arms bar at the Dereham Railway Tavern

Early arrivals at the Southgate Arms bar at the Dereham Railway Tavern - Credit: Paul Sandford

You may also want to watch:

Mr Sandford said: “The first fans arrived at 11.45 this morning. I feel as nervous as I did on my wedding day as as emotional as the day my babies were born!”

But despite the nerves, Mr Sandford has no doubt of the outcome tonight.

Most Read

  1. 1 ‘I’m as nervous as on my wedding day’ - Pub landlord gearing up for Euro 2020 final
  2. 2 Walking group chair: 'experience the joys' of our footpaths
  3. 3 Firefighters free people after crash shuts A47
  1. 4 Craft group making 'dementia babies' to help bring back parenting memories
  2. 5 'I can't explain my emotions' - Norfolk-based England super fan awaits Euros final
  3. 6 Celebration planned in memory of man who died in A47 crash
  4. 7 How did your GP surgery score in annual patient survey?
  5. 8 Village to fundraise for school and hall with 40 yard sales
  6. 9 Town council agrees to buy land to create 160-acre country park
  7. 10 7 places to enjoy the best of Norfolk's nature

“We will win 3-1 - C’mon England!”

The Tavern is raising money to help pay for selective dorsal rhizotomy surgery and radiotherapy rehabilitation for Mattishall four-year-old Logan Gostling.

Fans at the Tavern are raising money for little Logan Gostling

Fans at the Tavern are raising money for little Logan Gostling - Credit: Sydney McGrath Photography

More than £2,500 was collected during Wednesday night’s semi-final win over Denmark, taking the total for the tournament so far to almost £8,000.

They’re hoping to break through the £10,000 mark tonight towards the £60,000 needed.

The Tavern has a range of Covid measures in place to ensure supporters stay safe and Mr Sandford has also urged people not to boo the Italian national anthem.

The Railway Tavern with the new Southgate Arms bar

The Railway Tavern with the new Southgate Arms bar - Credit: Railway Tavern

Celebrations at The Railway Tavern in Dereham

Celebrations at The Railway Tavern in Dereham - Credit: ARCHANT

Excitement at The Railway Tavern in Dereham ahead of the Euro 2020 final

Excitement at The Railway Tavern in Dereham ahead of the Euro 2020 final - Credit: ARCHANT

Excitement at The Railway Tavern in Dereham ahead of the Euro 2020 final

Excitement at The Railway Tavern in Dereham ahead of the Euro 2020 final - Credit: ARCHANT

Excitement at The Railway Tavern in Dereham ahead of the Euro 2020 final

Excitement at The Railway Tavern in Dereham ahead of the Euro 2020 final - Credit: ARCHANT

Excitement at The Railway Tavern in Dereham ahead of the Euro 2020 final

Excitement at The Railway Tavern in Dereham ahead of the Euro 2020 final - Credit: ARCHANT

Excitement at The Railway Tavern in Dereham ahead of the Euro 2020 final

Excitement at The Railway Tavern in Dereham ahead of the Euro 2020 final - Credit: ARCHANT

Excitement at The Railway Tavern in Dereham ahead of the Euro 2020 final

Excitement at The Railway Tavern in Dereham ahead of the Euro 2020 final - Credit: ARCHANT

The Railway Tavern landlord, Paul Sandford, ahead of the Euro 2020 final

The Railway Tavern landlord, Paul Sandford, ahead of the Euro 2020 final - Credit: ARCHANT

Excitement at The Railway Tavern in Dereham ahead of the Euro 2020 final

Excitement at The Railway Tavern in Dereham ahead of the Euro 2020 final - Credit: ARCHANT

Excitement at The Railway Tavern in Dereham ahead of the Euro 2020 final

Excitement at The Railway Tavern in Dereham ahead of the Euro 2020 final - Credit: ARCHANT

Excitement at The Railway Tavern in Dereham ahead of the Euro 2020 final

Excitement at The Railway Tavern in Dereham ahead of the Euro 2020 final - Credit: ARCHANT


Football
Euro 2020
Dereham News
Norfolk

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

St Withburga Festival at St Nicholas Church in Dereham - St Withburga Well. Picture: Matthew Usher.

Events

Celebrations to honour town's ancient foundress postponed

Noah Vickers

Author Picture Icon
England v Denmark at The Railway Tavern in Dereham First half fan reaction and goal

Video

Watch: Fans jump for joy as England make it to Euros final

Lauren Cope

Author Picture Icon
Dereham Fire Station. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service

Fire station set for £400k upgrade

Noah Vickers

Author Picture Icon
Tim Wood along with his wife Rachel and son Charlie, meet the team at NARS

Father's thanks to son and emergency workers after cardiac arrest

Sabrina Johnson

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus