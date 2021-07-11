Video

Published: 4:45 PM July 11, 2021 Updated: 8:13 PM July 11, 2021

Stewart Pollock all ready for the big game at the Railway Tavern in Dereham - Credit: Railway Tavern

It’s coming home!

Fans at the Railway Tavern in Dereham are in absolutely no doubt that Gareth Southgate’s England will be triumphant in tonight’s Euro 2020 final.

The pub has become known as one of the best places in Norfolk to watch big international games with an amazing atmosphere before and during games.

As well as the pub and marquee, landlord Paul Sandford has added an extra special touch - the Southgate Arms - a blow-up bar for the showdown with Italy.

The Tavern has a capacity of 250 and loads of supporters arrived many hours before kick-off to get ready for the game and belt out England anthems such as Sweet Caroline.

Early arrivals at the Southgate Arms bar at the Dereham Railway Tavern - Credit: Paul Sandford

Mr Sandford said: “The first fans arrived at 11.45 this morning. I feel as nervous as I did on my wedding day as as emotional as the day my babies were born!”

But despite the nerves, Mr Sandford has no doubt of the outcome tonight.

“We will win 3-1 - C’mon England!”

The Tavern is raising money to help pay for selective dorsal rhizotomy surgery and radiotherapy rehabilitation for Mattishall four-year-old Logan Gostling.

Fans at the Tavern are raising money for little Logan Gostling - Credit: Sydney McGrath Photography

More than £2,500 was collected during Wednesday night’s semi-final win over Denmark, taking the total for the tournament so far to almost £8,000.

They’re hoping to break through the £10,000 mark tonight towards the £60,000 needed.

The Tavern has a range of Covid measures in place to ensure supporters stay safe and Mr Sandford has also urged people not to boo the Italian national anthem.

