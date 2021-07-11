Video
‘I’m as nervous as on my wedding day’ - Pub landlord gearing up for Euro 2020 final
Ian Clarke
- Credit: Railway Tavern
It’s coming home!
Fans at the Railway Tavern in Dereham are in absolutely no doubt that Gareth Southgate’s England will be triumphant in tonight’s Euro 2020 final.
The pub has become known as one of the best places in Norfolk to watch big international games with an amazing atmosphere before and during games.
As well as the pub and marquee, landlord Paul Sandford has added an extra special touch - the Southgate Arms - a blow-up bar for the showdown with Italy.
The Tavern has a capacity of 250 and loads of supporters arrived many hours before kick-off to get ready for the game and belt out England anthems such as Sweet Caroline.
You may also want to watch:
Mr Sandford said: “The first fans arrived at 11.45 this morning. I feel as nervous as I did on my wedding day as as emotional as the day my babies were born!”
But despite the nerves, Mr Sandford has no doubt of the outcome tonight.
Most Read
- 1 ‘I’m as nervous as on my wedding day’ - Pub landlord gearing up for Euro 2020 final
- 2 Walking group chair: 'experience the joys' of our footpaths
- 3 Firefighters free people after crash shuts A47
- 4 Craft group making 'dementia babies' to help bring back parenting memories
- 5 'I can't explain my emotions' - Norfolk-based England super fan awaits Euros final
- 6 Celebration planned in memory of man who died in A47 crash
- 7 How did your GP surgery score in annual patient survey?
- 8 Village to fundraise for school and hall with 40 yard sales
- 9 Town council agrees to buy land to create 160-acre country park
- 10 7 places to enjoy the best of Norfolk's nature
“We will win 3-1 - C’mon England!”
The Tavern is raising money to help pay for selective dorsal rhizotomy surgery and radiotherapy rehabilitation for Mattishall four-year-old Logan Gostling.
More than £2,500 was collected during Wednesday night’s semi-final win over Denmark, taking the total for the tournament so far to almost £8,000.
They’re hoping to break through the £10,000 mark tonight towards the £60,000 needed.
The Tavern has a range of Covid measures in place to ensure supporters stay safe and Mr Sandford has also urged people not to boo the Italian national anthem.