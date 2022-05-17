More details revealed ahead of Dereham's Jubilee celebrations

There is plenty going on in Dereham to celebrate the Queen's Jubilee - Credit: Archant/PA

Dereham will join thousands of communities in lighting a beacon to commemorate the Queen's Platinum Jubilee.

A beacon will be lit at the Fleece Meadow, behind Dereham Memorial Hall, on the evening of Thursday, June 2.

The Queen has reached 70 years on the throne - Credit: PA

This will take place at 9.45pm - the same time as countless other ceremonies across the country.

People from Dereham and beyond are being encouraged to enjoy an evening of festivities, getting under way from 7.30pm.

Those in celebratory mood can enjoy live music and a children's entertainer, while hot dogs, burgers, soft drinks and ice creams will also be on offer.

Hugh King, town councillor and incoming mayor, said: "I’m very proud that our community will be part of this auspicious occasion, along with thousands of others around the world.

"I hope to see lots of people join in the entertainment and stay for the lighting ceremony. These milestones are few and far between, and it’s an honour for us to take part in them."

Dereham's deputy mayor Hugh King - Credit: Ken Hawkins

Drivers are being advised to take advantage of free parking at the nearby Cowper Road car park. Free parking is also available at Morrisons with a three-hour time limit.

Elsewhere in town, Dereham Baptist Church is hosting its own celebration from 11am to 3pm on Saturday, June 4, offering free tea and cake as well as craft activities for children.

And, on Sunday, June 5, Dereham Theatre Company is hosting a Big Jubilee Lunch at the Memorial Hall - including cream tea and an after-party - from 1-6pm.

Tickets (£15) can be purchased by visiting ticketsource.co.uk/derehamtheatrecompany or calling Michele on 07708709559. Doors open from 12pm and the dress code is 'Sunday best'.

Breckland Council is also running a jubilee trail encouraging children to find crowns hidden in high street shops.

Breckland Council is running a jubilee trail across towns including Dereham - Credit: Archant

To take part, visit businesses displaying a Platinum Jubilee High Street Trail poster and find the name of the monarch attached to the hidden crown.

Youngsters will need to complete a trail card with 10 monarchs to enter a prize draw to win a royal family day out in Breckland. They can be found at participating businesses or downloaded via breckland.gov.uk/jubilee/high-street-trail.

Post completed cards to: Jubilee Trail, Elizabeth House, Walpole Loke, Dereham, NR19 1EE, or email a photo of your card to jubileetrail@breckland.gov.uk.



