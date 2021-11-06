Your Say: Do you still use your local bank?

We asked people in Dereham whether they still go into their local bank - Credit: Archant

Almost every other week, it seems there is news of another bank closing its doors for good.

But as more and more people use online banking, how many of us still go into our local branch?

Chief reporter Tom Chapman popped into Dereham town centre to ask shoppers for their thoughts.

Heather Moulding, 73, from Gressenhall - Credit: Archant

Heather Moulding, 73, from Gressenhall, said: "My bank in Dereham is still open and I'm very pleased because I have no idea about technology. I'm too old for all that. I like to go in and talk with whoever I am dealing with. I am very happy mine is still open, because in towns like Watton and Attleborough they are closing left, right and centre."

Christine Fever, 75, from Dereham - Credit: Archant

Christine Fever, 75, from Dereham, added: "Every time I get one of these cold calls, I go into the bank to get some advice. Some of the scams sound very convincing, so I always find it best to check with the bank. I would always want my bank to stay open. If not I would have to get the bus to Norwich, which is quite inconvenient."

Shannon Minogue, 24, who lives in Watton - Credit: Archant

Shannon Minogue, 24, who lives in Watton, said: "I go into the bank around once every six months, usually when I get stuck at home with something on my online banking. If there's something I don't understand it's just easier to go into the bank. If it closed I'd probably have to go into Norwich. Banks closing is a sign of the times but, sometimes, if it's not broken then why fix it?"

Chris Saunders, 62, from Shipdham - Credit: Archant

Chris Saunders, 62, from Shipdham, added: "I don't go into the bank particularly often - the last time was probably August or September. I do online banking, but I would miss my bank if it closed because I use it when I can't do something online. It [banks closing] is just the way it is at the moment, but I believe there should always be at least one left in every town. Dereham is lucky having a few."

Jennifer Warwick, 69, who lives in Swaffham - Credit: Archant

Jennifer Warwick, 69, who lives in Swaffham, said: "I go into the bank all the time because I'm not on internet banking - so I like my bank! I'd miss my bank terribly if it closed. I'd be lost because I rely on it. It's very sad to see them closing."

Susan Kelly, 72, from Swaffham - Credit: Archant

Susan Kelly, 72, also from Swaffham: "I don't really go into the bank. I do use the machines outside quite a bit to get statements or cash, but most of the time I pay on card. I'm not on online banking myself, either, so I wouldn't want to be without my bank."