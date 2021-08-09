News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
Dog-walker designs clever leash to protect against theft

Noah Vickers

Published: 7:21 PM August 9, 2021   
The innovative leash offers a more secure link between walker and dog.

A Dereham dog-walker concerned about pet thefts has created an innovative leash to keep pooches safe.  
 
“I have been very concerned with the recent rise in dog thefts, so this inspired me to design a lead that could give back some confidence to owners when walking their dogs,” said Jessica Graves, who runs a dog-walking business - Ginger Paws. 

The leash, which Ms Graves created earlier this year, features auto-twist lock carabiners, which attach to the dog’s harness or collar, and is then secured at the other end around the owner's waist.
 
It also includes a detachable BioThane handle which can be attached lower down the lead for closer proximity walking. 

Ms Graves said the rope’s thickness meant somebody approaching with scissors would have trouble detaching the dog in a hurry, and the nature of the carabiner mechanisms could buy a dog-owner valuable seconds of reaction time in the event of an attempted theft.  

