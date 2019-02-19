Search

Dogs in truck that was stolen still missing

19 February, 2019 - 12:15
A truck with these dogs in the back was stolen in Whinburgh. Pictures: Dianne Pratt

A truck with these dogs in the back was stolen in Whinburgh. Pictures: Dianne Pratt

A dog owner has made another emotional appeal for the return of her beloved pets after a truck they were in was stolen.

A truck with this dog inside was stolen in Whinburgh. Pictures: Dianne PrattA truck with this dog inside was stolen in Whinburgh. Pictures: Dianne Pratt

The spaniels, Rolo and Bailey, who are aged two and eight, were in the back of a truck, at Dereham Road, Whinburgh, near Dereham.

Norfolk police are investigating the theft, which happened just before midnight on Friday.

Owner Dianne Pratt said: “My mate was visiting a friend and he was outside saying goodbye when he heard his truck start.

“He went running after them down the road towards Garvestone.”

Ms Pratt has appealed for help on social media and added: “The truck’s registration number is SG06 XZZ and it’s a green Toyota Hilux with an Ifor Williams back. I am just so upset and worried about the dogs.

“I’m not sure if they were after the dogs or the truck.”

call PC Donna Quinn at Dereham police on 101.

