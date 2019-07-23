Search

Rogue fish sellers spotted going door to door in Norfolk towns

23 July, 2019 - 16:40
Police have issued a warning after door-to-door fish sellers were reported in several Norfolk towns. Picture: Ian Burt

Police have issued a warning after door-to-door fish sellers were reported in several Norfolk towns. Picture: Ian Burt

Door-to-door fish sellers have been reported operating in several Norfolk towns, prompting a warning from police.

Officers said reported incidents in the past week have come from Dereham, Attleborough and Wisbech on the Cambridgeshire border.

A spokesman said: "In the past these types of sellers have been known to use high pressure sales tactics and there have been issues with the quality of the fish being offered, whether the type of fish is as claimed, and whether it has been appropriately stored for transportation.

"It is possible these sellers may continue to move on to other locations within Norfolk.

"We advise that consumers do not deal with cold callers and never be pressurised into buying on the doorstep."

Anyone who is approached by these sellers or sees them about should report it to the police on 101 via the or Citizens Advice consumer helpline on 03454 040506.

