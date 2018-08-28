Search

Advanced search
Updated

Motorist more than four times drink drive limit rolls car

PUBLISHED: 10:56 21 December 2018 | UPDATED: 15:44 21 December 2018

An upturned car near the Copper Beech pub in Costessey, with police on the scene. Picture: BRECKLAND POLICE

An upturned car near the Copper Beech pub in Costessey, with police on the scene. Picture: BRECKLAND POLICE

Archant

A motorist who crashed his car was arrested after a roadside breath test showed he was more than four times the legal drink drive limit.

Police were called to Alex Moorhouse Way in Costessey, near Norwich, after a vehicle crashed onto its side at about 1.50am on Friday, December 21.

The motorist was found to have 148 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, while the legal limit is 35mcg.

Breckland police tweeted: “Two officers from Dereham assisted on @SouthNorfPolice’s area with a drink driver during the early hours of this morning. Driver blew 148 at the roadside.”

A Norfolk police spokesman said: “Police were called around 1.50am to reports of an overturned vehicle at Alex Moorhouse Way in Costessey.

“Officers attended and arrested a man, aged in his 30s, on suspicion of driving with excess alcohol and he was taken to Wymondham police investigation centre, where he remains for questioning.”

Topic Tags:

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Barber to open up shop for free haircuts on Christmas Day

Dads and Lads in the Cherry Tree car park. Picture: ARCHANT LIBRARY

Emergency services attend town centre after collision involving car and man

Police and ambulance were called to Dereham following an incident of a pedestrian being hit by car. Picture: Dan Bennett

New headteacher shares his vision for the future of Norfolk high school

Chris Smith, headteacher at Neatherd High School. Picture: VICTORIA PERTUSA

Clothing brand finds new home after department store closed doors for final time

Clothing brand Tigi has moved from Chattels of Dereham to M&Co. Picture: Matthew Usher.

Commuters delayed on A47 following crash and broken man hole cover

Crash in Hockering on the A47. Picture: DANIEL BENNETT

Most Read

Jamie Oliver’s favourite eating and drinking spots in Essex

Jamie Oliver's favourite places to eat and drink in Essex

9 of the best woodland walks in Essex

Epping Forest (c) Stephen Rees, Flickr (CC BY 2.0)

20 Christmas markets to enjoy in Essex

Christmas Markets in Essex

5 easy steps to make stuffing like Jamie Oliver

Jamie's stuffing

Who’s the top 50 richest in Essex?

The Essex Rich List is sponsored by Clearwater Wealth Management

Latest from the Dereham Times

The guinea pigs are back indoors

There were plenty of cuddles for Snowflake during the various stops on his tour of the house. Picture Rob Silver

We are always here ready to help

The Norfolk fire service control room team who will be working on Christmas day. From left to right – Robert, Katrina, Jo and Lewis. Picture Norfolk Fire Service

Should all front line officers be armed with Taser? Weapon fired one in ten times last year

File photo of a police officer demonstrating Taser. Photo: Gareth Fuller/PA Wire

Motorist more than four times drink drive limit rolls car

An upturned car near the Copper Beech pub in Costessey, with police on the scene. Picture: BRECKLAND POLICE

Mother and girlfriend of young man killed in crash skydive together in his memory

Chantelle Dwyer and Sallie Denmark took part in a charity skydive in memory of Bradley Raper. Picture: Supplied by Chantelle Dwyer
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists