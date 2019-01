Drivers on A47 face delays due to broken-down car

The A47 at Hockering. Picture Google. Archant

Drivers heading into Norwich from the Dereham direction are facing long delays on the A47 because of a broken-down car.

The car broke down on the westbound carriageway of the road, near Hockering, at just after 7am on Wednesday, January 23.

