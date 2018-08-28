Search

Drugs seized in north Norfolk village

PUBLISHED: 13:54 22 December 2018 | UPDATED: 14:10 22 December 2018

Drugs were seized from an address in Great Ryburgh near Fakenham. Picture: Archant

Drugs were seized from an address in Great Ryburgh near Fakenham. Picture: Archant

Police seized drugs and other items in a village near Fakenham this morning.

A quantity of drugs were seized during a warrant on Highfield Close, Great Ryburgh, as well a number of mobile phones and other items by officers from Fakenham, alongside colleagues from across North Norfolk, the Roads Policing Team and Dog Support Unit.

The warrant was carried out as part of an investigation into the supply of Class A drugs in the Fakenham area and following information received regarding the supply of Class A drugs at the address.

Police said that the investigation is ongoing, with a number of lines of enquiry being followed up by officers from Fakenham.

Sgt Matt Blake from Fakenham Police Station said: “Any proactive activity such as warrants acts as disruption for any drug related activity.

“Norfolk Police takes the tackling of drug related issues seriously and encourage the public to come forward so that police can look to tackle the issues.”

