Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Lost dogs are reunited with their owner after running loose around village

09 January, 2019 - 13:19
One of two dogs found running loose in East Rudham. Picture: NORFOLK POLICE

One of two dogs found running loose in East Rudham. Picture: NORFOLK POLICE

Archant

A pair of dogs which were found running loose around a Norfolk village are safe and well having been reunited with their owner.

One of two dogs found running loose in East Rudham. Picture: NORFOLK POLICEOne of two dogs found running loose in East Rudham. Picture: NORFOLK POLICE

North Norfolk Police found the two pets, one black and the other blonde, running around East Rudham, near Fakenham, on Monday night (January 7).

The dogs, which were both microchipped, were taken to a vet to stay overnight.

But officers reported today (January 9) that the canines had now been returned home.

North Norfolk Police said on Twitter: “We are pleased to report that the dogs owner has been found and both dogs returned safe and well. “Thank you to everybody who has contacted us with information and helped reunite!”

-Do you have an animal-related story? Email stuart.anderson@archant.co.uk

MORE: Two dogs in vets’ care after they were found on the loose in village

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Mystery remains over activity behind metal fence on empty land

Empty land of Napier Way, Dereham. Picture: DONNA-LOUISE BISHOP

Farmers on ‘high alert’ following string of equipment thefts

A caravan was taken from Mileham on Thursday, January 3, but was later found and recovered by police in Necton. Picture: NORFOLK POLICE

‘Bald is beautiful’ - 20 heads clipped for two-year-old girl’s marathon chemotherapy ordeal

Twenty people braved the shave to fundraise for Esmé Lambert 's chemotherapy treatment at Shorn by Sean in Dereham. Picture: ELLA WILKINSON

Couple who brought 19th century derelict windmill back into use to step down as trustees

Dereham windmill reopens for the summer. Brian and Alison Webb with Biscuit the carnival mascot. Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2018

‘The case is still being considered’ - Question remains nearly a year after A47 death

Flowers have been placed next to the A47 at Scarning. Picture: Ian Burt

Most Read

Jamie’s Italian to become latest city restaurant to close

Jamie Oliver in his Italian restaurant in Norwich Royal Arcade back in its opening year (2012). Photo: Bill Smith

The Fry Up Inspector’s top five breakfasts to try in Norwich in 2019

The breakfast at Olive's in Norwich city centre. Photo: The Fry Up Inspector

‘He felt he could not get away’ - Norwich nightclub owner who took his own life hated being in the spotlight

Ibish Peri with his mum, Dawn. Photo: Rich Smee

Ambulances queued outside NNUH as hospital faced ‘unprecedented’ A&E demand

Fourteen ambulances were queued outside the NNUH on Sunday, with another two said to be waiting in the resuscitation bays. Photo: Submitted

Health worker at HMP Norwich jailed after relationship with inmate

Norwich Prison. Photo : Steve Adams

Latest from the Dereham Times

Lost dogs are reunited with their owner after running loose around village

One of two dogs found running loose in East Rudham. Picture: NORFOLK POLICE

Town night club unlikely to re-open as flats plan is poised for go-ahead

A former night club in Dereham is poised to be turned into flats. Flashback picture to its launch as Rumours in 2016 Picture: Matthew Usher.

Dereham residents invited to air their views at the town’s police station

Picture: Archant

Couple who brought 19th century derelict windmill back into use to step down as trustees

Dereham windmill reopens for the summer. Brian and Alison Webb with Biscuit the carnival mascot. Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2018

Major funding awarded in support of internationally recognised moor

The Sculthorpe Moor Community Nature Reserve. Picture: Ian Burt
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists