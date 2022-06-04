News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
Care home residents celebrate jubilee in style

Stuart Anderson

Published: 1:05 PM June 4, 2022
People at Eckling Grange care home in Dereham came together to celebrate the Platinum Jubilee.

People at Eckling Grange care home in Dereham came together to celebrate the Platinum Jubilee. - Credit: Supplied by Eckling Grange

The Platinum Jubilee was celebrated in style at Eckling Grange care home in Dereham. 

Around 170 residents and staff came together on Friday to mark the occasion in the care home's courtyard. 

Trestle tables were decked out with food and drink and people raised a glass under Union Jack bunting. 

Ian Eves provided musical entertainment and Pastor Ian Masson read a ‘thought for the day’ reflecting the coronation in 1952.

Stewart Barber, the care home's general manager, said he was delighted with how the party had turned out.

Mr Barber said: "Other fun included quizzes and trivia over the years and of course a lot of street party food.

"Councillor Alison Webb also attended and joined in the fun and Eckling Grange would like to thank her and Breckland Council for their support through the jubilee grant scheme."

