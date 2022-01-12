School invites former pupils to help explore its history

Toftwood Junior School is looking for former pupils to help learn about its history - Credit: Achant

A Dereham school group has invited its alumni to help current pupils explore the rich history of the site.

Pupils at Toftwood Infant and Junior Schools are embarking on a journey through time as part of a history day on February 21.

Children will be rifling through the school artefacts held at the Norfolk Record Office, including extracts from logbooks dating back to the Victorian era.

And as part of the project, the school is urging former pupils to help out by providing any pieces of history of their own - from photographs to maps of the local area and other keepsakes.

Rachel Lee, year 5 teacher at Toftwood, said: "We would like to ask anyone who might like to contribute to the enrichment of the day."

The school is particularly keen to hear from any pupils who were there when a time capsule was buried at the infant school and could help find it.

Anybody who can help should email juniorreception@toftwoodfederation.co.uk or infantreception@toftwoodfederation.co.uk.