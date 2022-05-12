News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
Dereham Times > News > Education

Dereham school recognised for commitment to equality and diversity

Author Picture Icon

Thomas Chapman

Published: 2:25 PM May 12, 2022
Neatherd teacher Nick O’Brien has used Tom Daley’s very public “coming out” as the subject for an ed

Nick O'Brien, assistant headteacher at Neatherd High School - Credit: Archant

A school in Dereham has been awarded a special status for its commitment to ensuring anyone and everyone is welcome.

Neatherd High School is now a 'School of Sanctuary', forming part of a national network striving for better inclusion of refugees and people seeking asylum.

Neatherd High School, Dereham. Picture: Ian Burt

Neatherd High School in Dereham has been awarded 'School of Sanctuary' status - Credit: Archant

Having begun its application in 2020, Neatherd joins more than 300 schools nationally and 16 in Norfolk - most of them primaries - which already have the status. 

Nick O'Brien works at the school as assistant headteacher and executive lead for equality, inclusion and diversity.

He said: "We are really proud to be a School of Sanctuary. In the world we live in, it feels an increasingly important thing to do.

Neatherd teacher Nick O’Brien has used Tom Daley’s very public “coming out” as the subject for an ed

Nick O'Brien, assistant headteacher at Neatherd High School - Credit: Archant

"This shows our commitment to challenging ourselves to make school as safe a place as possible. We want to work on our practises and curriculum to include absolutely everyone."

Schools of Sanctuary said the honour recognises dedication to "building a culture of safety, inclusion and hospitality".

Neatherd High School, Dereham. Picture: Ian Burt

Dereham Neatherd High School - Credit: Archant


Dereham News

Don't Miss

Harry Gibson.

Norfolk Live News

The 4 most wanted men in Norfolk

Grace Piercy

Author Picture Icon
Pretty brick period terrace off Commercial Road, Dereham, which is for sale for offers over £350,000

This £350k period home could be as much as £1m in London, says agent

Rebecca MacNaughton

Author Picture Icon
Flowers laid at a home in Shipdham where a woman in her 30s was found dead.

Man denies murder of his wife in Norfolk village

Peter Walsh

Author Picture Icon
Tristam Abbs, Poppy Abbs, and the land they want to build on in Longham

Breckland Council

Family's 'forever home' cannot be built due to development halt

Noah Vickers, Local Democracy Reporter

Author Picture Icon