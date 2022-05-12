Dereham school recognised for commitment to equality and diversity

A school in Dereham has been awarded a special status for its commitment to ensuring anyone and everyone is welcome.

Neatherd High School is now a 'School of Sanctuary', forming part of a national network striving for better inclusion of refugees and people seeking asylum.

Neatherd High School in Dereham has been awarded 'School of Sanctuary' status - Credit: Archant

Having begun its application in 2020, Neatherd joins more than 300 schools nationally and 16 in Norfolk - most of them primaries - which already have the status.

Nick O'Brien works at the school as assistant headteacher and executive lead for equality, inclusion and diversity.

He said: "We are really proud to be a School of Sanctuary. In the world we live in, it feels an increasingly important thing to do.

Nick O'Brien, assistant headteacher at Neatherd High School - Credit: Archant

"This shows our commitment to challenging ourselves to make school as safe a place as possible. We want to work on our practises and curriculum to include absolutely everyone."

Schools of Sanctuary said the honour recognises dedication to "building a culture of safety, inclusion and hospitality".

Dereham Neatherd High School - Credit: Archant



