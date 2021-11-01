Dereham schools take part in climate change summit

The Earth Summit Team at Dereham Sixth Form for the the Virtual Earth Summit - Credit: Northgate High School/DSFC

Dereham schools took part in a summit dedicated to making their communities and the wider world a more eco-friendly place.

Members of Northgate High School and Dereham Sixth Form College’s (DSFC) Earth Summit Team were joined by students from schools in the UK and Sweden for a much-anticipated Virtual Earth Summit.

The gathering took place just prior to start of the COP26 conference in Glasgow.

Each school provided an update on their previously created action plans, which for Northgate and DSFC included a focus on recycling, planting trees and raising awareness through social media.

In another session, students heard from Claire Wallenstein of Cornwall Climate Care, who shared insight into the work going on in Cornwall to address the climate emergency.

Emma, a year 10 student at Northgate, said: "I think the main thing I will take away is to look on the positive side.

"Before the meeting, I thought very negatively about environmental. But the working together part of it has increased my positivity."