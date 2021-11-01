Dereham schools take part in climate change summit
- Credit: Northgate High School/DSFC
Dereham schools took part in a summit dedicated to making their communities and the wider world a more eco-friendly place.
Members of Northgate High School and Dereham Sixth Form College’s (DSFC) Earth Summit Team were joined by students from schools in the UK and Sweden for a much-anticipated Virtual Earth Summit.
The gathering took place just prior to start of the COP26 conference in Glasgow.
Each school provided an update on their previously created action plans, which for Northgate and DSFC included a focus on recycling, planting trees and raising awareness through social media.
In another session, students heard from Claire Wallenstein of Cornwall Climate Care, who shared insight into the work going on in Cornwall to address the climate emergency.
You may also want to watch:
Emma, a year 10 student at Northgate, said: "I think the main thing I will take away is to look on the positive side.
"Before the meeting, I thought very negatively about environmental. But the working together part of it has increased my positivity."
Most Read
- 1 'Her poor family' - Reaction in Norfolk village to missing woman's suspected murder
- 2 Woman, 27, reported missing from Cawston
- 3 Man caught growing cannabis to help him sleep should drink Horlicks, court told
- 4 Masked man wielding a knife tries to break into Dereham home
- 5 New Scouts garden unveiled as volunteers complete work
- 6 Mum's heartfelt tribute to daughter who died in A47 collision
- 7 CCTV images show thieves stealing gas bottles from village hall
- 8 Fire crews rush to a crash near Norfolk village
- 9 Woman who died in A47 collision named
- 10 Two people taken to hospital after village crash