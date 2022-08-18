Widespread jubilation as Dereham students pick up A-level results
There were scenes of jubilation as Dereham Sixth Form students finally picked up their A-level results.
The wait was over on Thursday morning for teenagers in Norfolk and across the country, many of whom joined friends in college to collect those all-important envelopes.
It marks the first year since 2019 that grades have been based on exams, rather than teacher assessments, after two years of cancellations due to coronavirus.
At Dereham, 81pc of grades were A* to C. No figure was given in 2021.
Among those clutching his results with delight was Harry Burns, who is heading off to study at the University of Brighton.
"I fell in love with Brighton when I went to the open day - it was perfect for me," said Harry, 18, who lives in Yaxham.
"With no exam experience I do think it was more difficult, but the teachers were really good putting on two sets of mocks to give us that extra preparation.
"It's been a fantastic couple of years here. The sixth form has felt like a place where you can express yourself.
"All my mates and I are buzzing. We're off clubbing tonight!"
The vast majority of those picking up their results today have little experience of taking real-life exams having also been graded by their teachers when receiving their GCSEs.
As expected, the amount of A* and A grades given out across England, Wales and Northern Ireland is lower than last year, but remains higher than before the pandemic.
In Dereham, there were emotional scenes as Shannon Fox discovered her results - three As, completely surpassing her own expectations.
"I feel absolutely amazing and can't stop crying," added the 18-year-old, who is weighing up taking a gap year or looking for a university course through clearing.
"I thought they were going to be lower because of what is being said on the news, but I've had a nice surprise."
Shannon's friend, Sophia Djiakouris, 18, said she was "lost for words" after earning a place at the University of York to study psychology.
"It's just amazing and I'm so happy for all my friends as well," added Sophia.
"I put in lots of hard work but I'm still shocked after the two years we've had. The exams were all a bit of a blur.
"I'm really excited and just looking forward to what's coming next."