Football club to continue partnership with college after successful trial

East Coast College has partnered with Dereham Town FC to expand its programme which allows students to play football while studying for a degree.

Through Dereham's academy pathway, students are being given the chance to study for a a foundation degree in sport, health and exercise, alongside football training with UEFA-qualified staff.

East Coast College's campus in Lowestoft - Credit: East Coast College

Structured training is in place to help them improve their technical ability, tactical understanding and athleticism.

The degree programme complements DESA, a partnership with Dereham Sixth Form which allows pupils to obtain a Level 3 BTEC in sport alongside their education.

Magpies chairman Ashley Bunn said: "We are delighted to offer this programme at our club. It's a great opportunity for young people locally and we are proud to be part of it."

East Coast College's campus in Great Yarmouth - Credit: East Coast College

To apply, visit eastcoast.ac.uk/courses/fdsc-sport-health-and-exercise-dereham-football-club.

Based in Great Yarmouth and Lowestoft, East Coast College is a founding partner of the University of Suffolk.