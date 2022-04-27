News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
Football club to continue partnership with college after successful trial

Author Picture Icon

Thomas Chapman

Published: 8:42 AM April 27, 2022
Dereham Town FC's ground at Aldiss Park

Aldiss Park, the home of Dereham Town - Credit: Archant

East Coast College has partnered with Dereham Town FC to expand its programme which allows students to play football while studying for a degree. 

Through Dereham's academy pathway, students are being given the chance to study for a a foundation degree in sport, health and exercise, alongside football training with UEFA-qualified staff.

East Coast College's Lowestoft campus. Photo: East Coast College

East Coast College's campus in Lowestoft - Credit: East Coast College

Structured training is in place to help them improve their technical ability, tactical understanding and athleticism.

The degree programme complements DESA, a partnership with Dereham Sixth Form which allows pupils to obtain a Level 3 BTEC in sport alongside their education. 

Magpies chairman Ashley Bunn said: "We are delighted to offer this programme at our club. It's a great opportunity for young people locally and we are proud to be part of it."

East Coast College's Great Yarmouth campus. Photo: East Coast College

East Coast College's campus in Great Yarmouth - Credit: East Coast College

To apply, visit eastcoast.ac.uk/courses/fdsc-sport-health-and-exercise-dereham-football-club.

Based in Great Yarmouth and Lowestoft, East Coast College is a founding partner of the University of Suffolk. 

