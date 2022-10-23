News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
Young performers to tour free show around Norfolk schools

Author Picture Icon

Thomas Chapman

Published: 6:30 AM October 23, 2022
Theatre starlets from the Norfolk Institute of Performing Arts, based in Dereham, are to perform in schools across Norfolk

Theatre starlets from the Norfolk Institute of Performing Arts, based in Dereham, are to perform in schools across Norfolk - Credit: NIPA

Theatre starlets are getting ready for an intense run of shows which will see them perform in schools across Norfolk. 

The Norfolk Institute of Performing Arts, based in Dereham, will give almost 40 free performances in primary schools during December. 

The Norfolk Institute of Performing Arts is set to perform James and the Giant Peach in schools across the county

The Norfolk Institute of Performing Arts is set to perform James and the Giant Peach in schools across the county - Credit: NIPA

On some days, the group will treat as many as five different audiences to their take on James and the Giant Peach.

Nichola West, director of NIPA, said: "It is very much a case of going on tour. We have a tour bus and have to do all the setting up.

"It is a very tight schedule but we want to give as many children as possible the chance to see free theatre."

The Norfolk Institute of Performing Arts is based in Dereham

The Norfolk Institute of Performing Arts is based in Dereham - Credit: NIPA

The tour of schools is made possible by a fundraising day of shows at Dereham Memorial Hall on Wednesday, November 30.

For the matinee (1.30-2.30pm), adults go free with a paying child (£8). Two further shows will take place at 4.30pm and 6.30pm, with group discounts available. 

To book tickets, visit nipa.org.uk/panto.

