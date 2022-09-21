Improvement to village school opened
- Credit: Gail Nelson
Improvements to a village’s primary school have been unveiled.
Work at North Elmham Primary School has transformed spaces including an unused classroom into a mezzanine level and toilet for early years children.
The work had been completed with funding from the Diocese of Norwich, through a scheme called School Condition Allocation.
The aim of the project was to create a modern space for the early years children and has given them somewhere quiet for reading and learning.
The main contractor for the building work was Melton Builders of Beetley.
Work started in February half term and was due to be completed in the Easter holidays, however due to a shortage of materials, work was not completed until the summer holidays.
The project also replaced the canopy, and put in new doors for children.
Paul Dunning, the director of education for Norwich Diocese officially opened ‘The Loft’ on September 16.