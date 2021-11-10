News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
High school unveils catering facility after successful funding bid

Author Picture Icon

Thomas Chapman

Published: 1:54 PM November 10, 2021
Benedict's owner Richard Bainbridge, headteacher Chris Smith and teacher Paul Taylor

Benedict's owner Richard Bainbridge, headteacher Chris Smith and teacher Paul Taylor - Credit: Neatherd High School

A Dereham high school has unveiled a bespoke hospitality and catering teaching facility after it was successful in a bid for funding. 

Neatherd High School has officially opened the upgraded catering space after securing the necessary approval. 

The new catering facility which has been unveiled at Neatherd High School in Dereham

The new catering facility which has been unveiled at Neatherd High School in Dereham - Credit: Neatherd High School

It means the school can now offer classes in both food preparation and nutrition and hospitality and catering.

Lessons and student numbers in the overall 'food' subject have thus doubled from 80 to 160. The new facility allows 24 students to complete practical lessons at the same time.

The room was officially opened in October by Great British Menu winner Richard Bainbridge, who has worked in Michelin-star restaurants all over the world and now owns Benedict's in Norwich.

Neatherd High School students preparing canapes for the opening evening

Neatherd High School students preparing canapes for the opening evening - Credit: Neatherd High School

He was joined by representatives from Savoy, local hoteliers and the Enrich Learning Trust.

Students prepared canapés for the event and had the opportunity to show their parents and carers the new facilities. 

Author Picture Icon
