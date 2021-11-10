High school unveils catering facility after successful funding bid
- Credit: Neatherd High School
A Dereham high school has unveiled a bespoke hospitality and catering teaching facility after it was successful in a bid for funding.
Neatherd High School has officially opened the upgraded catering space after securing the necessary approval.
It means the school can now offer classes in both food preparation and nutrition and hospitality and catering.
Lessons and student numbers in the overall 'food' subject have thus doubled from 80 to 160. The new facility allows 24 students to complete practical lessons at the same time.
The room was officially opened in October by Great British Menu winner Richard Bainbridge, who has worked in Michelin-star restaurants all over the world and now owns Benedict's in Norwich.
He was joined by representatives from Savoy, local hoteliers and the Enrich Learning Trust.
Students prepared canapés for the event and had the opportunity to show their parents and carers the new facilities.
