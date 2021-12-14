News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
Dereham Times > News > Education

High school students make generous food bank donation

Author Picture Icon

Thomas Chapman

Published: 9:23 AM December 14, 2021
Updated: 11:55 AM December 14, 2021
Year 7 and 8 pupils at Northgate High School collected various items for the Mid Norfolk Foodbank

Year 7 and 8 pupils at Northgate High School collected various items for the Mid Norfolk Foodbank - Credit: Northgate High School

Students and staff from a Dereham high school have made a generous donation to their local food bank in a bid to spread some festive cheer. 

Year 7 and 8 pupils at Northgate High School collected various items for the Mid Norfolk Foodbank as part of a year group community project. 

Form captains and vice captains were joined by head of year 7 Mrs Graves and head of school Duncan Hone to proudly hand over the donation to a food bank trustee. 

Mid Norfolk Foodbank serves Dereham, Fakenham, Swaffham and their surrounding villages.

In a typical year, 40-50,000kg worth of food are given by individuals, community groups, schools, churches and local businesses, including the Tesco and Morrisons supermarkets in Dereham. 

Items are divided up by volunteers for individuals and families in need, with around 1,500 parcels given out to 4,000 people over 12 months. 

They are designed to provide a minimum of three days worth of nutritional, non-perishable tinned and dried foods.

Most Read

  1. 1 Homes scheme criticised for lack of play space... again
  2. 2 One lane blocked after bus breaks down in A47
  3. 3 Bus company agrees to sponsor Dereham youth team's new kit
  1. 4 High school students make generous food bank donation
  2. 5 Bin collectors will not strike after accepting improved pay deal
  3. 6 Interactive map: Covid-19 cases up 16pc in Norfolk
  4. 7 Lateral flow test supply problems: how can I get one in Norfolk?
  5. 8 It's back! Dereham Blues Festival confirmed for 2022
  6. 9 Christmas lights couple will not put up display this year due to ill health
  7. 10 Police officer puts on a show for charity that means a lot to him
Dereham News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Recreation Road Infant School. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Norfolk schools close due to Covid cases

Robbie Nichols

Author Picture Icon
Lauren Jarvis, from Dereham, won 'best new business' in the East of England section at England's Business Awards

Hairdresser crowned as best new business in East of England

Thomas Chapman

Author Picture Icon
Terry and Shirley Weller, from Dereham, have celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary 

'Patience is key' - Terry and Shirley share secret to 60 years of marriage

Thomas Chapman

Author Picture Icon
A police officer outside Woolworths in King's Lynn. Date: 24 March 1994Soucre: Library

Nostalgia | Gallery

From pick 'n' mix to toys: Do you remember your town's Woolworths?

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Author Picture Icon