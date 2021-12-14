High school students make generous food bank donation
- Credit: Northgate High School
Students and staff from a Dereham high school have made a generous donation to their local food bank in a bid to spread some festive cheer.
Year 7 and 8 pupils at Northgate High School collected various items for the Mid Norfolk Foodbank as part of a year group community project.
Form captains and vice captains were joined by head of year 7 Mrs Graves and head of school Duncan Hone to proudly hand over the donation to a food bank trustee.
Mid Norfolk Foodbank serves Dereham, Fakenham, Swaffham and their surrounding villages.
In a typical year, 40-50,000kg worth of food are given by individuals, community groups, schools, churches and local businesses, including the Tesco and Morrisons supermarkets in Dereham.
Items are divided up by volunteers for individuals and families in need, with around 1,500 parcels given out to 4,000 people over 12 months.
They are designed to provide a minimum of three days worth of nutritional, non-perishable tinned and dried foods.
