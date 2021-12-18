News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
Dereham Times > News > Education

High Sheriff meets high school students for forum

Author Picture Icon

Aaron McMillan

Published: 5:07 PM December 18, 2021
Michael Gurney, High Sheriff of Norfolk met with a selection of students from the Northgate school council.

Michael Gurney, High Sheriff of Norfolk was accompanied by the mayor of Dereham, Stuart Green, met with a selection of students from the Northgate school council. - Credit: Northgate High School Dereham

Students at Northgate High School met the High Sheriff of Norfolk to discuss everything from the impact of the pandemic to services in the town.

Michael Gurney, who holds the post, was accompanied by the mayor of Dereham, Stuart Green, to meet students from the school council to discuss their experiences as young people, particularly during the pandemic.

Mr Gurney joined them for an open forum about how students had coped and continue to cope living with coronavirus.

Additionally, he asked for students’ opinions on what is available to them within the local community and any ideas they have about activities and support that could be offered to young people.

He also spent some time with staff to discuss the daily routine of school and the changes that have been made to accommodate the pandemic while ensuring that students are given the best opportunity.

The High Sheriff said he was delighted with his time spent at school, particularly at such a challenging time. 

As he left, Mr Gurney said: “What a fantastic school, you should be proud!”

Most Read

  1. 1 Could this be Norfolk's most Christmassy street?
  2. 2 Heavy traffic on A47 at Hockering following crash
  3. 3 One person injured and another cut from car in A47 crash
  1. 4 Q&A: Should you cancel your Christmas plans this year?
  2. 5 Obituary: 'Mr North Elmham', one of Norfolk's oldest paperboys, dies at 82
  3. 6 White Christmas in Norfolk not ruled out
  4. 7 Norfolk has nearly 60 Omicron cases confirmed and 188 suspected
  5. 8 Christmas lights couple will not put up display this year due to ill health
  6. 9 ‘High risk’ child sex offender hid computer during police checks
  7. 10 Revealed: The highest house prices near Norfolk's 'outstanding' schools
Dereham News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Bus broken down A47 towards Norwich

Norfolk Live News

One lane blocked after bus breaks down in A47

Owen Sennitt

Author Picture Icon
An aerial view of Greenfields Road, where a plan has been lodged for 48 new homes

Breckland District Council

Homes scheme criticised for lack of play space... again

Noah Vickers, Local Democracy Reporter

Author Picture Icon
Players from Dereham Town U12 Blacks. Their kit for the 2021/22 season is being sponsored by Konectbus

Bus company agrees to sponsor Dereham youth team's new kit

Thomas Chapman

Author Picture Icon
Lauren Jarvis, from Dereham, won 'best new business' in the East of England section at England's Business Awards

Hairdresser crowned as best new business in East of England

Thomas Chapman

Author Picture Icon