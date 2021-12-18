High Sheriff meets high school students for forum

Michael Gurney, High Sheriff of Norfolk was accompanied by the mayor of Dereham, Stuart Green, met with a selection of students from the Northgate school council. - Credit: Northgate High School Dereham

Students at Northgate High School met the High Sheriff of Norfolk to discuss everything from the impact of the pandemic to services in the town.

Michael Gurney, who holds the post, was accompanied by the mayor of Dereham, Stuart Green, to meet students from the school council to discuss their experiences as young people, particularly during the pandemic.

Mr Gurney joined them for an open forum about how students had coped and continue to cope living with coronavirus.

Additionally, he asked for students’ opinions on what is available to them within the local community and any ideas they have about activities and support that could be offered to young people.

He also spent some time with staff to discuss the daily routine of school and the changes that have been made to accommodate the pandemic while ensuring that students are given the best opportunity.

The High Sheriff said he was delighted with his time spent at school, particularly at such a challenging time.

As he left, Mr Gurney said: “What a fantastic school, you should be proud!”