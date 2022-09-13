How schools have been 'sensitively' responding to the Queen's death
- Credit: Archant/Toftwood Infant and Junior Schools
Schools in mid Norfolk have been doing their bit to mark the death of Queen Elizabeth II - while bearing in mind the sensitivity of young children.
Tributes have been flooding in from across Norfolk since it was announced the Queen had died at the age of 96 on Thursday afternoon.
And, for many children who recognise the significance of the late monarch's reign, the story has been no different.
Schools have, however, had to approach the subject in delicate fashion, taking into consideration the difficulty pupils may have in talking about death.
Toftwood Infant and Junior School was among those to hold a special assembly on Friday morning.
Joanna Pedlow, executive headteacher, said: "We realised a lot of the children would have seen it on the telly.
"The assembly didn't include reception pupils because they had just started school, but we showed the other year groups a clip from Newsround so it was age-appropriate.
"We are responding to children's questions in a sensitive and appropriate manor, because some of them have experienced grief in their own families."
On the school's tributes, she added: "Because we did so much for the Platinum Jubilee, our children felt they knew a lot about the Queen. We are making paper flowers to add to our jubilee work as a mark of respect.
"We've also got a jubilee tree planted in the garden, so we may go and visit that for a moment of quiet reflection."
Youngsters at Thomas Bullock CE Primary and Nursery Academy, in nearby Shipdham, have also been busy paying their respects.
After a special assembly on Friday, some pupils made commemorative coins, while others have drawn pictures during their art lessons.
Then, on Tuesday morning, the Reverend Laura Purnell hosted a special remembrance service at the school.
Shannon O’Sullivan, headteacher, added: "We have all been saddened by the announcement of the death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.
"During the service we gave thanks for the Queen’s long life and for all of the ways she loved and served those in her care.
"The children talked about what she meant to them and reflected on what we can learn from her."