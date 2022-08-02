New play equipment for village school after community raises £10,000

Children and staff celebrate the unveiling of new play equipment at Thomas Bullock CE Primary Academy in Shipdham, near Dereham - Credit: DNEAT

Pupils at a village primary school are celebrating after the unveiling of new play equipment which was paid for by the community.

Thomas Bullock CE Primary Academy in Shipdham, near Dereham, now has a brand-new climbing frame for key stage two children to enjoy.

Almost £10,000 was raised by the Friends of Shipdham Schools (FOSS), who have worked tirelessly to organise countless activities and events.

Work is ongoing to fund the next stage of the project, which will see the play area further enhanced.

Shannon O’Sullivan, headteacher at the academy, said: "We are forever grateful to the Friends of Shipdham Schools.

"With their tireless support, the committee ensures our school is richly supported with excellent new facilities, which the children have a part in choosing and designing."

Joanne Brown, treasurer of FOSS, added: “We are extremely grateful for the continued support from the local community, pupils, staff and their families."