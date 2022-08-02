News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
Dereham Times > News > Education

New play equipment for village school after community raises £10,000

Author Picture Icon

Thomas Chapman

Published: 4:27 PM August 2, 2022
Children and staff at the unveiling of new play equipment at Thomas Bullock CE Primary Academy in Shipdham, near Dereham

Children and staff celebrate the unveiling of new play equipment at Thomas Bullock CE Primary Academy in Shipdham, near Dereham - Credit: DNEAT

Pupils at a village primary school are celebrating after the unveiling of new play equipment which was paid for by the community. 

Thomas Bullock CE Primary Academy in Shipdham, near Dereham, now has a brand-new climbing frame for key stage two children to enjoy. 

Almost £10,000 was raised by the Friends of Shipdham Schools (FOSS), who have worked tirelessly to organise countless activities and events. 

New play equipment has been unveiled at Thomas Bullock CE Primary Academy in Shipdham, near Dereham

New play equipment has been unveiled at Thomas Bullock CE Primary Academy in Shipdham, near Dereham - Credit: DNEAT

Work is ongoing to fund the next stage of the project, which will see the play area further enhanced. 

Shannon O’Sullivan, headteacher at the academy, said: "We are forever grateful to the Friends of Shipdham Schools.

"With their tireless support, the committee ensures our school is richly supported with excellent new facilities, which the children have a part in choosing and designing."

Joanne Brown, treasurer of FOSS, added: “We are extremely grateful for the continued support from the local community, pupils, staff and their families."

Dereham News

Don't Miss

Audrey Foster fears being knocked over by cyclists in pedestrianised parts of Dereham town centre

Woman, 96, fears being 'knocked flying' by town centre cyclists

Thomas Chapman

Author Picture Icon
The view from Norwich Street looking into Nunn's Way in Dereham

Police still investigating more than six months on from modern slavery raid

Thomas Chapman

Author Picture Icon
Tomasz Kulhawik and his fiance Magdalena are worried about the mould growing in their Dereham home

'Complete nightmare' - Family in mouldy flat left fearing for their health

Thomas Chapman

Author Picture Icon
Wellington Road in Dereham is due to shut for roadworks

Main road through Dereham to close for a week

Grace Piercy

Author Picture Icon