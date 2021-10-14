Students and staff come together for celebration of high school's history

Gallery

Published: 12:19 PM October 14, 2021

Guests at Northgate High School looking at the exhibition of the archives during the 'Past, Present and Future' evening - Credit: Northgate High School

A Dereham school showcased more than 100 years of education at a celebration attended by staff and students of years gone by.

Northgate High School, with the help of Dereham Sixth Form College, hosted a special exhibition entitled 'Past, Present and Future'.

Current and past members of staff attended 'Past, Present and Future' at Northgate High School - Credit: Northgate High School

Photographs, artefacts and work from across the decades went on display, allowing guests to reflect on the history of Northgate and the sixth form.

During the evening, current students displayed their talents with drama and music performances which depicted significant moments in the school’s history.

Northgate High School students performing a drama piece based on significant events in the school's history - Credit: Northgate High School

They included the delayed opening in 1915 because of a Zeppelin attack and, in more recent history, closures due to Covid-19.

Under the supervision of Dr Tim Kinnaird, MasterChef finalist and chair of governors, catering students created canapés and refreshments themed around old school dinner staples.

Catering students created canapés and refreshments under the supervision of MasterChef finalist Dr Tim Kinnaird - Credit: Northgate High School

Staff have been also been involved with the project, including history teacher Daniel Guy, who wrote a book detailing the history of the Northgate and its place in the community.

Northgate history teacher Mr Guy has written a book about the history of the school - Credit: Northgate High School

Northgate High School's head girl Freya and deputy head girl Lacey - Credit: Northgate High School

A timeline at Northgate's 'Past, Present and Future' exhibition - Credit: Northgate High School

Dereham Sixth Form College students performed a drama piece based on significant events in the school's history - Credit: Northgate High School

Northgate High School and Dereham Sixth Form College hosted a 'Past, Present and Future' evening - Credit: Northgate High School

Guests at Northgate High School looking at the exhibition of the archives during the 'Past, Present and Future' evening - Credit: Northgate High School

Northgate High School was recently awarded 'Lab School' status - Credit: Northgate High School



