News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
Dereham Times > News > Education

Gallery

Students and staff come together for celebration of high school's history

Author Picture Icon

Thomas Chapman

Published: 12:19 PM October 14, 2021   
Guests at Northgate High School looking at the exhibition of the archives during the 'Past, Present and Future' evening

Guests at Northgate High School looking at the exhibition of the archives during the 'Past, Present and Future' evening - Credit: Northgate High School

A Dereham school showcased more than 100 years of education at a celebration attended by staff and students of years gone by. 

Northgate High School, with the help of Dereham Sixth Form College, hosted a special exhibition entitled 'Past, Present and Future'. 

Current and past members of staff attended 'Past, Present and Future' at Northgate High School

Current and past members of staff attended 'Past, Present and Future' at Northgate High School - Credit: Northgate High School

Photographs, artefacts and work from across the decades went on display, allowing guests to reflect on the history of Northgate and the sixth form. 

During the evening, current students displayed their talents with drama and music performances which depicted significant moments in the school’s history.

Northgate High School students performing a drama piece based on significant events in the school's history

Northgate High School students performing a drama piece based on significant events in the school's history - Credit: Northgate High School

They included the delayed opening in 1915 because of a Zeppelin attack and, in more recent history, closures due to Covid-19. 

You may also want to watch:

Under the supervision of Dr Tim Kinnaird, MasterChef finalist and chair of governors, catering students created canapés and refreshments themed around old school dinner staples. 

Catering students created canapés and refreshments under the supervision of MasterChef finalist Dr Tim Kinnaird

Catering students created canapés and refreshments under the supervision of MasterChef finalist Dr Tim Kinnaird - Credit: Northgate High School

Staff have been also been involved with the project, including history teacher Daniel Guy, who wrote a book detailing the history of the Northgate and its place in the community.

Northgate history teacher Mr Guy has written a book about the history of the school

Northgate history teacher Mr Guy has written a book about the history of the school - Credit: Northgate High School

Northgate High School's head girl Freya and deputy head girl Lacey

Northgate High School's head girl Freya and deputy head girl Lacey - Credit: Northgate High School

A timeline at Northgate's 'Past, Present and Future' exhibition

A timeline at Northgate's 'Past, Present and Future' exhibition - Credit: Northgate High School

Dereham Sixth Form College students performed a drama piece based on significant events in the school's history

Dereham Sixth Form College students performed a drama piece based on significant events in the school's history - Credit: Northgate High School

Northgate High School and Dereham Sixth Form College hosted a 'Past, Present and Future' evening

Northgate High School and Dereham Sixth Form College hosted a 'Past, Present and Future' evening - Credit: Northgate High School

Guests at Northgate High School looking at the exhibition of the archives during the 'Past, Present and Future' evening

Guests at Northgate High School looking at the exhibition of the archives during the 'Past, Present and Future' evening - Credit: Northgate High School

Northgate High School was recently awarded 'Lab School' status

Northgate High School was recently awarded 'Lab School' status - Credit: Northgate High School


Most Read

  1. 1 Care home reaches final of disability and autism awards
  2. 2 IN PICTURES: Flying Scotsman in all its glory on the Mid Norfolk Railway
  3. 3 'A real gentleman' - Tributes to former headteacher who became a councillor
  1. 4 Revisit the industrial heritage in the heart of Norfolk
  2. 5 Amazing drone footage shows Flying Scotsman travelling through Norfolk
  3. 6 Man who had passport eaten by dog has replacement arrive in nick of time
  4. 7 Stunning footage shows Flying Scotsman arriving at Mid Norfolk Railway
  5. 8 Bus cancellations continue in Norfolk amid driver shortage
  6. 9 Care home to close after inspectors brand it unsafe
  7. 10 How to see the Flying Scotsman in Norfolk this October
Dereham News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Sarah Simonds (left, centre) with friends and Mayor of Swaffham, Judy Anscombe, outside the Artichoke on London Street.

Women's fashion store beats the odds and opens new premises

Aaron McMillan

Author Picture Icon
The Flying Scotsman departing from Mid Norfolk Railway Station in Dereham. Picture: Danielle Booden

Two new dates announced after Flying Scotsman's Norfolk visit sells out

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Author Picture Icon
Jane Manning, project manager at Caring Friends for Cancer Mid Norfolk

Dereham garage sale arranged to raise money for cancer charity

Aaron McMillan

Author Picture Icon
Traffic on the A47 Acle Straight near Great Yarmouth. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

People urged to join day of action over dualling for A47

Dan Grimmer

Author Picture Icon