Gallery
Students and staff come together for celebration of high school's history
- Credit: Northgate High School
A Dereham school showcased more than 100 years of education at a celebration attended by staff and students of years gone by.
Northgate High School, with the help of Dereham Sixth Form College, hosted a special exhibition entitled 'Past, Present and Future'.
Photographs, artefacts and work from across the decades went on display, allowing guests to reflect on the history of Northgate and the sixth form.
During the evening, current students displayed their talents with drama and music performances which depicted significant moments in the school’s history.
They included the delayed opening in 1915 because of a Zeppelin attack and, in more recent history, closures due to Covid-19.
You may also want to watch:
Under the supervision of Dr Tim Kinnaird, MasterChef finalist and chair of governors, catering students created canapés and refreshments themed around old school dinner staples.
Staff have been also been involved with the project, including history teacher Daniel Guy, who wrote a book detailing the history of the Northgate and its place in the community.
Most Read
- 1 Care home reaches final of disability and autism awards
- 2 IN PICTURES: Flying Scotsman in all its glory on the Mid Norfolk Railway
- 3 'A real gentleman' - Tributes to former headteacher who became a councillor
- 4 Revisit the industrial heritage in the heart of Norfolk
- 5 Amazing drone footage shows Flying Scotsman travelling through Norfolk
- 6 Man who had passport eaten by dog has replacement arrive in nick of time
- 7 Stunning footage shows Flying Scotsman arriving at Mid Norfolk Railway
- 8 Bus cancellations continue in Norfolk amid driver shortage
- 9 Care home to close after inspectors brand it unsafe
- 10 How to see the Flying Scotsman in Norfolk this October