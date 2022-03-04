Bags for life: High school joins effort to help Ukrainian families

Video

Norfolk's outstanding contribution to the humanitarian effort for Ukraine is continuing at a Dereham school - whose students are also adding a personal touch.

Northgate High School is aiming to fill 200 bags with essential supplies for those caught up in the Russian invasion.

And in some of the care packages, pupils will include touching letters to offer words words of encouragement and love.

It has been labelled as the 'bags for life' project - recognition that filling the supermarket carrier bags will help improve the lives of beleaguered families from the war-torn nation.

The idea was the brainchild of Michelle Graves, Northgate's head of year 7, and Calum MacDonald, the school's alternative provision coordinator.

They reached out to the town's Morrisons store, whose community champion, Leanne Jarman, delivered the bags on Friday (March 4) alongside fellow aid organiser, Ian Odgers.

"Watching the news we have been able to see everything that's going on in Ukraine," said Mr MacDonald.

"Like many people I wasn't one of those who wanted to sit back and let it happen, so I thought 'how can we as a school get involved?'

"Students will pick up a bag and take it home with thoughts about how they can contribute by donating some items from home.

"The idea of the bags for life project is that students would be providing something that gives people in Ukraine - who are going through a terrible time - a bag to support their lives."

Dereham's response so far to the Ukrainian crisis has been nothing short of remarkable.

Mr Odgers has been among those to lead the charge, launching an appeal last week to get warm jackets across to those affected by the conflict.

Since then the town's incredible community spirit has shone through, with donation points popping up across the area, including at Morrisons where hundreds of people have been queuing up to fill moving lorries with essentials.

"What's gone on in the town has been incredible," added Mr MacDonald.

"We are all hoping things are going to improve and our hearts go out to the people of Ukraine."

Northgate is aiming for its students to fill their bags for life by the middle of next week.