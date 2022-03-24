'Please save our planet' - pupil asks MP to give letter to Boris Johnson
- Credit: DNEAT
A year six pupil saw an MP's visit as a perfect opportunity to hand over a letter urging Boris Johnson to take action on climate change.
Brisley Church of England Primary Academy was visited by George Freeman, Mid Norfolk MP, on Friday (March 18).
It was the latest in a series of visits which have seen Norfolk politicians visit schools to see how they are bouncing back from the pandemic and periods of home-learning.
And one youngster, Olivia, decided it was the right time to hand over a letter in which she outlined her concerns over the planet's future.
She wrote that the UK's commitment to reducing its energy consumption was not happening fast enough, and Mr Freeman agreed to pass on her letter to the prime minister.
He said: "I am delighted to be able to pick up my regular schedule of constituency school visits once again - to continue in person the crucial conversations I have been having with Norfolk education leaders, and to speak with pupils.
"We must ensure our children are able to thrive, excel and succeed post-pandemic, making the most of the tremendous opportunities being pioneered here in the East."
Olivia and fellow Brisley pupil, Charlotte, took the time to give Mr Freeman a tour of the school.
They explained some of the actions of the school council, and the MP commented that some of its campaign slogans were better than those heard in the Houses of Parliament.
In the early years foundation stage 'mud kitchen', Mr Freeman used the phone to put in a request to the headteacher for "more mud".
Jo Kerkham, headteacher at the academy, added: "We were very happy to welcome our MP to Brisley Primary
"We are very proud of our school and the children loved showing him their work.
"Olivia gave George a letter asking for action on climate change and he agreed to listen to her ideas."
Brisley Primary is part of the Diocese of Norwich Education and Academies Trust (DNEAT), which looks after almost 40 schools in Norfolk and parts of Suffolk.
More than a quarter of primary-aged children in the area attend Church of England schools.