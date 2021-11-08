News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
Primary school handed 'green grant' to aid environmental work

Thomas Chapman

Published: 4:13 PM November 8, 2021
Updated: 5:01 PM November 8, 2021
Pupils from Thomas Bullock Primary Academy in Shipdham celebrate being given a 'green grant' - Credit: DNEAT

A primary school has been handed £3,000 to fund habitats for wildlife and to continue growing its own vegetables. 

Thomas Bullock CE Primary Academy, in Shipdham, was given money from Breckland Council's Green Community Grants fund following an application from teacher, Amy Taylor. 

The fund was set up to give communities across the district the tools to take positive action in combatting climate change. 

Headteacher Shannon O’Sullivan said: “It is imperative for schools to develop a lifelong love of the outdoors and develop sustainable approaches to living.

"Much of our education in geography and science includes outdoor learning with our farm, wildlife garden, bird hide, pond and in our forest school."

Overall, Breckland awarded £98,226 worth of grants to various projects across the district. 

The Green Community Grants fund forms part of Breckland's commitment to becoming net zero by 2035. 

To find out more, visit breckland.gov.uk/climate-change/green-community-grants.

