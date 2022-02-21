News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
Village schools and hall hit by power cut

Author Picture Icon

Aaron McMillan

Published: 2:38 PM February 21, 2022
Swanton Morley Primary School has closed due to a heating problem. Pic: Google Street View.

A power cut has forced a village’s schools and village hall to shut.

Swanton Morley Primary School and pre-school Little Swans were forced to close their doors today (February 21) after a power cut in the village, near Dereham, at around 8.15am. 

UK Power Network say they hoped to get the power back on between 2.30 and 3.30pm and Lisa Syer, from Little Swans, said they hope to be able to  reopen tomorrow.

Clerk of the Swanton Morley Parish Council, Kelly Pickard.

Ms Syer, who lives in Swanton Morley, said power had also been at her house all morning.

Parish council clerk Kelly Pickard said the caretaker of the village hall was on site when the power and heating went out around 8.15am.

She has the council had not received any emergency calls, but said they were on-hand to help anyone who has been affected.

“If anyone needs us they can reach me on Facebook message, I am logged on to the emails and the landline is connected to my mobile, and I will endeavour to help anyone who needs it.”

The parish council can be contacted via email at parishcouncil@swantonmorley.org or you can call them on 01362 637166, or via its Facebook page,  www.facebook.com/swantonmorleypc

