Electrical fencing and wire stolen from mid Norfolk field

Electrical fencing and hundreds of metres of wire have been stolen from a field in a mid Norfolk village over the weekend.

Around 10ft of electric fence and 300m of wire were stolen from an address on Hingham Road, in Reymerston.

The theft, from the village between Dereham and Wymondham, took place overnight, between Friday, January 11, at 4pm, and Saturday, January 12 at 5am.

Norfolk Police have appealed for witnesses or anyone with information, particularly anyone who has been offered the items for sale, to come forward.

Anyone with information is about the theft or the items is asked to contact PC Ryan Thorogood at Dereham Police Station on 101, or to call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

