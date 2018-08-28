Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Electrical fencing and wire stolen from mid Norfolk field

PUBLISHED: 11:26 14 January 2019

Norfolk Police have appealed for witnesses to a theft in Reymerston. Photo: Archant

Norfolk Police have appealed for witnesses to a theft in Reymerston. Photo: Archant

Electrical fencing and hundreds of metres of wire have been stolen from a field in a mid Norfolk village over the weekend.

Around 10ft of electric fence and 300m of wire were stolen from an address on Hingham Road, in Reymerston.

The theft, from the village between Dereham and Wymondham, took place overnight, between Friday, January 11, at 4pm, and Saturday, January 12 at 5am.

Norfolk Police have appealed for witnesses or anyone with information, particularly anyone who has been offered the items for sale, to come forward.

Anyone with information is about the theft or the items is asked to contact PC Ryan Thorogood at Dereham Police Station on 101, or to call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

READ MORE: Road closes after two vehicle crash involving lorry

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Man’s body found in water after search for missing person

The harbour at Wells-next-the-Sea. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Woman ‘harassed’ over controversial housing plan that impacted ‘important hedge’

Helen Palmer-Wright, second from left, pictured with her children and grandchildren. Photo: Helen Palmer-Wright

This is when it’s expected to start snowing across Norfolk

File photo of snow around the statue of Capt George Vancouver and the Custom House in King's Lynn. Picture: Chris Bishop.

See inside some of the grandest family homes in Norfolk and Suffolk

Elizabethan Kirstead Hall. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Tenant ends contract with Broadland Housing Group after explosion

Rebecca Day is in dispute with the Broadland Housing Group. Picture: supplied by Rebecca Day

Latest from the Dereham Times

Electrical fencing and wire stolen from mid Norfolk field

Norfolk Police have appealed for witnesses to a theft in Reymerston. Photo: Archant

Fitness - I totally get how hard it can be

Making exercise part of our daily lives helps keep us healthy, says Darren. Picture Rick Kelly.

Ways to make those videos a little more interesting

The plan was that Sunny would calmly complete her cheer squad stretch routine. The family had other ideas. Picture Getty Images

This is when it’s expected to start snowing across Norfolk

File photo of snow around the statue of Capt George Vancouver and the Custom House in King's Lynn. Picture: Chris Bishop.

How did Dereham’s new management team do against a former West Ham and Liverpool star?

New boss Adam Gusterson watches Dereham in action against Heybridge Picture: Alan Palmer Photography
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists