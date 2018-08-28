Search

Advanced search

Emergency roadworks planned for A47 on New Year’s Eve

PUBLISHED: 08:45 31 December 2018 | UPDATED: 08:45 31 December 2018

File photo of roadworks. Picture: ALEX FAIRFULL

File photo of roadworks. Picture: ALEX FAIRFULL

Archant

Emergency roadworks will take place on the A47 overnight on New Year’s Eve.

One of two lanes eastbound on the main road between Norwich and King’s Lynn will be closed betwEen the A1075 at Dereham and the junction with the A1074.

The works will take place from 8.30pm today (New Year’s Eve) to 5am on New Year’s Day.

The project is not expected to cause delays.

*For up-to-date information about traffic conditions, visit our Live Traffic Map.

Topic Tags:

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Three mid-Norfolk charities to benefit from £8,000 cash pot

Dereham Co-op split more than �8,000 between Dereham Cancer Care, Dereham Windmill, and also 2nd Dereham (Toftwood) Scouts through its Local Community Fund. Picture is a group from 2nd Dereham (Toftwood) Scouts. Picture: SUPPLIED BY CO-OP

World champ boxer and hundreds of mini superheroes bring Dereham to a standstill

A special superhero walk to raiser money for Denver Clinton takes place in Dereham. Denver with Billy Joe Saunders. Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2018

Primary school holds recruitment drive for its ‘great’ Friendship Squad

Youngsters from Mattishall Primary School have been working on their support skills as part of a recruitment drive to attract new members to its popular MPS Friendship Squad. Picture: Claire Findlay

Watch as hundreds of mini superheroes descend on town in support of brave Denver Clinton

A special superhero walk to raise money for Denver Clinton takes place in Dereham. Denver on the walk to Dereham town centre. Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2018

“The start of an amazing relationship” - Blogger records nursery children’s special visit to local care home

Vicki Cockerill, parenting columnist. Photo: Vicki Cockerill

Most Read

Win one of ten delicious vegan snack hampers

SLABS Vegan Snack Hamper

7 great walks in the Ribble Valley and the Forest of Bowland

This view Stonyhurst College at Hurst Green is well worth a short detour

Ten of the cosiest pubs to visit in the Lake District

Ten of the cosiest pubs to visit in the Lake District

10 pretty Lancashire villages that you should visit

Pretty Lancashire villages

Win a luxury break for two at Armathwaite Hall in the Lake District

The hotel is full of original features

Latest from the Dereham Times

Dereham Town 0 Soham Town Rangers 1: Magpies go bottom after losing basement battle

It was another tough afternoon from Dereham manager Neal Simmons Picture: Archant

Watch as hundreds of mini superheroes descend on town in support of brave Denver Clinton

A special superhero walk to raise money for Denver Clinton takes place in Dereham. Denver on the walk to Dereham town centre. Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2018

“The start of an amazing relationship” - Blogger records nursery children’s special visit to local care home

Vicki Cockerill, parenting columnist. Photo: Vicki Cockerill

Primary school holds recruitment drive for its ‘great’ Friendship Squad

Youngsters from Mattishall Primary School have been working on their support skills as part of a recruitment drive to attract new members to its popular MPS Friendship Squad. Picture: Claire Findlay

Adventure park leads the way in promoting zero-plastic

The UK’s first zero-plastic spring water - Life Water - has hit the shelves at Roarr! Dinosaur Adventure. Picture: ROAR! DINOSAUR ADVENTURE
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists