Emergency services attend town centre after collision involving car and man

Police and ambulance were called to Dereham following an incident of a pedestrian being hit by car. Picture: Dan Bennett Archant

An elderly man was taken to hospital after he was hit by a car in Dereham town centre.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Police and ambulance were called to Dereham following an incident of a pedestrian being hit by car. Picture: Dan Bennett Police and ambulance were called to Dereham following an incident of a pedestrian being hit by car. Picture: Dan Bennett

Emergency services attended the incident on Monday morning.

It involved a Ford Focus and an elderly man, on Church Street, and police officers on the scene were trying to determine what exactly had happened.

The ambulance service were there at around 8.30am and called the police to assist them. No arrests have been made.

An elderly man was seen being placed onto a stretcher at around 9am and was transported to Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital.

An employee at a business nearby said: “There was a large police presence. I saw an old guy on the floor.

“Police stayed for around ten minutes after it had been dealt with.”

Church Street was blocked off by police while the incident was dealt with but the road was fully reopened shortly after the incident.