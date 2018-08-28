Search

Emergency services attend town centre after collision involving car and man

PUBLISHED: 11:42 17 December 2018 | UPDATED: 17:41 17 December 2018

An elderly man was taken to hospital after he was hit by a car in Dereham town centre.

Emergency services attended the incident on Monday morning.

It involved a Ford Focus and an elderly man, on Church Street, and police officers on the scene were trying to determine what exactly had happened.

The ambulance service were there at around 8.30am and called the police to assist them. No arrests have been made.

An elderly man was seen being placed onto a stretcher at around 9am and was transported to Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital.

An employee at a business nearby said: “There was a large police presence. I saw an old guy on the floor.

“Police stayed for around ten minutes after it had been dealt with.”

Church Street was blocked off by police while the incident was dealt with but the road was fully reopened shortly after the incident.

