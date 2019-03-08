Emergency services praised after saving man in 80s who suffered cardiac arrest

Emergency services resuscitated a man who suffered a cardiac arrest at Lloyds bank in Dereham. Picture: PA Images PA Wire/Press Association Images

Police and other emergency services have been praised for their response after an elderly man collapsed at a high street bank.

Emergency servcies rushed to the aid of a man in his 80s who suffered a cardiac arres at Lloyds Bank on Dereham High Street. Picture: Google Maps Emergency servcies rushed to the aid of a man in his 80s who suffered a cardiac arres at Lloyds Bank on Dereham High Street. Picture: Google Maps

Officers from Breckland police were first called to Lloyds Bank in Dereham on Thursday afternoon following reports that a man in his 80s had suffered a cardiac arrest.

An officer and special constable arrived within four minutes alongside an off-duty first responder, before being joined by two further officers who had picked up a public defibrillator en-route.

Conducting CPR and using the defibrillator, the man was successfully resuscitated and subsequently taken to Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital, where he is recovering.

Members of the public have since saluted the emergency services, including the air ambulance, for their quick thinking reaction to the situation.

A police spokesman added: "The officers' actions have been praised and we were very pleased to hear yesterday (September 5) evening that the patient is doing well.

"We wish him a speedy recovery and would like to thank our emergency services colleagues and members of the public who assisted."