Search

Advanced search

Emergency services praised after saving man in 80s who suffered cardiac arrest

PUBLISHED: 11:06 06 September 2019 | UPDATED: 11:16 06 September 2019

Emergency services resuscitated a man who suffered a cardiac arrest at Lloyds bank in Dereham. Picture: PA Images

Emergency services resuscitated a man who suffered a cardiac arrest at Lloyds bank in Dereham. Picture: PA Images

PA Wire/Press Association Images

Police and other emergency services have been praised for their response after an elderly man collapsed at a high street bank.

Emergency servcies rushed to the aid of a man in his 80s who suffered a cardiac arres at Lloyds Bank on Dereham High Street. Picture: Google MapsEmergency servcies rushed to the aid of a man in his 80s who suffered a cardiac arres at Lloyds Bank on Dereham High Street. Picture: Google Maps

Officers from Breckland police were first called to Lloyds Bank in Dereham on Thursday afternoon following reports that a man in his 80s had suffered a cardiac arrest.

An officer and special constable arrived within four minutes alongside an off-duty first responder, before being joined by two further officers who had picked up a public defibrillator en-route.

Conducting CPR and using the defibrillator, the man was successfully resuscitated and subsequently taken to Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital, where he is recovering.

Members of the public have since saluted the emergency services, including the air ambulance, for their quick thinking reaction to the situation.

A police spokesman added: "The officers' actions have been praised and we were very pleased to hear yesterday (September 5) evening that the patient is doing well.

"We wish him a speedy recovery and would like to thank our emergency services colleagues and members of the public who assisted."

Most Read

‘He was a superstar’ – Tributes to 19-year-old who died of cancer

Charlie Newson-Matthews was a popular and dedicated teenager. Picture: Submitted

Hundreds join fight to stop demolition of village’s last pub

The Swan pub in Gressenhall, which closed in July 2018. Picture: Archant

Decisions due on plans to build more than 500 homes in expanding town

Yaxham Road in Dereham, where 255 homes could be built. Picture: Ian Clarke

Man jailed for growing cannabis at pig farm has hearing to claw back cash adjourned

Mark Jude. PIC: Supplied by Norfolk Police.

Motorists face long diversions as section of A47 is shut for roadworks

Motorists face diversions as work is done on the A47. Picture Google.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

‘He was a superstar’ – Tributes to 19-year-old who died of cancer

Charlie Newson-Matthews was a popular and dedicated teenager. Picture: Submitted

Hundreds join fight to stop demolition of village’s last pub

The Swan pub in Gressenhall, which closed in July 2018. Picture: Archant

Decisions due on plans to build more than 500 homes in expanding town

Yaxham Road in Dereham, where 255 homes could be built. Picture: Ian Clarke

Man jailed for growing cannabis at pig farm has hearing to claw back cash adjourned

Mark Jude. PIC: Supplied by Norfolk Police.

Motorists face long diversions as section of A47 is shut for roadworks

Motorists face diversions as work is done on the A47. Picture Google.

Latest from the Dereham Times

Emergency services praised after saving man in 80s who suffered cardiac arrest

Emergency services resuscitated a man who suffered a cardiac arrest at Lloyds bank in Dereham. Picture: PA Images

‘He was a superstar’ – Tributes to 19-year-old who died of cancer

Charlie Newson-Matthews was a popular and dedicated teenager. Picture: Submitted

Warning over delays on major A-road during £22,000 roadworks

The A1065 Fakenham Road at Lexham, where delays are 'likely' as work to resurface the damaged road is carried out. Picture: Google Maps

Dereham churches seek replacement for long-serving rector

Dereham and District Team Ministry is searching for a new team rector following the departure of Rev Sally Theakston Picture: Doug Speed

Beer drinkers paying more for their pint in Norfolk than Suffolk

Norfolk pint prices are higher than Suffolk according to the Good Pub Guide. Picture: Getty Images
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists