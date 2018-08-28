Police, fire and ambulance attend two vehicle collision at McDonald’s

Emergency services attended a two vehicle collision at Dereham McDonald's. Picture: Google Archant

Emergency services were called to Dereham McDonald’s following a collision involving two vehicles.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Police were called at 12:45pm to reports of a road traffic collision between a Mercedes van and a Citroen car on Napier Way at the McDonald’s junction.

The fire and ambulance service were also on the scene and the entrance to McDonald’s and Aldi was blocked for a short while by emergency services.

Police said both drivers had reported “slight injuries” and that the closure of the entrance was able to be lifted at 1:45pm.

Fire crews from Dereham and Watton manually assisted two casualties made the vehicle and surrounding area safe.

Emergency services remain on the scene of the crash.