Community-based theatre group calls it quits after 16 years

A community-based theatre group bowed out after 16 years with a performance of the Sound of Music.

CATS, the Community Amateur Theatrical Society, based since 2017 at New Frost Hall, Foulsham, started at Cawston village hall.

The original idea came from Liz Beard and Beryl Thomas and a group of young people, and the group ended with 30 members.

Tim Beard, from CATS, said: "After an amazing 16 years of growth, and moving to the wonderful facilities of Foulsham village hall we decided it was time to draw our final curtain.

"Beryl Thomas has been unable to continue with CATS due to ill-health and Liz Beard, the backbone and producer, has found it too much to manage, with health and family commitments, and made the sad decision to call an end."

The group's values were unique in that it did not audition and promoted commitment and enthusiasm over just talent.