England super fan's shock at Wembley carnage
- Credit: Michael Lyons Photography
A Dereham football fan who attended the Euros final at Wembley has told of his horror at the unfolding chaos he witnessed at the stadium.
In a Facebook post, England fan Ian Odgers, who has not missed a home game in 12 years, wrote: “So our day out at England’s first final for 55 years was ruined. Not by the team being unable to beat a very impressive Italian side but by the thousands of mindless morons that descended on Wembley.
“I got there at 3[pm] and even by then it was unsafe to get down to the stadium. Many thought it was fun to be chucking glass bottles up in the air to land literally anywhere.
“I’ve heard numerous stories of fans being seen by medics as they had glass embedded in them. Numerous side streets later and we end up nearer the ground where Italian fans felt a bit safer, but alas no as we witnessed them getting beer poured over them by yet further morons - to which I gave a few choice words to.
“Then there was the chaos of hundreds of ticketless idiots stampeding the lines of security to get into Wembley.
“Please be under no illusion that these are England fans. They were drugged up, drunk dregs of society that don an England shirt and used the occasion of a major final to behave like deranged animals.
You may also want to watch:
“These people don’t go to games and bet they wouldn’t even be able to tell you what our next fixtures are.
“Every time I wear my England shirt I know what it means. It means passion, commitment, respectfulness and inclusiveness.
Most Read
- 1 Plans proposed for community toilet scheme in town
- 2 Council considers plan for garden to commemorate key workers
- 3 Mystery deepens over ownership of littered ditch
- 4 Man points gun at police - but escapes jail sentence
- 5 Village to enjoy weekend craft fair and dance-a-thon
- 6 Why do so many celebs visit this Norfolk village pub?
- 7 Artist with months to live gives 25pc of painting profits to NHS
- 8 'I feel very honoured' - New town councillor co-opted
- 9 Crash concerns raised over reduced cuts to Norfolk verges
- 10 'A black sooty mess' - village hall arson devastation revealed
“These morons haven’t got a clue and are so far detached from the England team and its true fans it’s ridiculous.
“When you wear that shirt you are an ambassador for your country and how you behave whilst in that shirt has repercussions for us all.
“Thanks to you the world hates us when it comes to international football.
"The England team and its true fans are one big family. To those who caused the issues yesterday - we don’t like you and we really don’t want anything to do with you.”